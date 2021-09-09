Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA Thanks Congressional Advocates for Biofuel Inclusion in Reconciliation Bill

09/09/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Renewable Fuels Association today thanked members of Congress in both chambers for incorporating infrastructure funding for higher ethanol blends into the pending budget reconciliation package.

'We are grateful to Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Reps. Cindy Axne and Angie Craig, as well as Senate Ag Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow and House Ag Committee Chairman David Scott, for moving this package forward and ensuring low-carbon renewable fuels have a seat at the table,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'They understand the critical role that low-carbon ethanol will continue to play in efforts to combat climate change. RFA's members have pledged to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, and building out the infrastructure to distribute higher ethanol blends is an important part of reaching that goal.'

Specifically, the new bill language provides for $960 million to install, retrofit, or otherwise upgrade fuel dispensers or pumps and related equipment, storage tank system components, and other infrastructure required to ensure the availability of fuel containing greater than 10 percent ethanol and fuel containing greater than 20 percent biodiesel.

The higher-blend funding provision now becomes part of the larger budget reconciliation package that will eventually be considered by the full House and Senate before being sent to President Biden for his signature and becoming law.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pBreast Cancer Awareness Month
GL
05:58pDERICHEBOURG : - sbf 120
AQ
05:58pCORRECTION - Farmer Focus Welcomes New CFO Debarshi Sengupta
GL
05:56pFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Prices Its Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
05:52pTURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Redemption of Bonds
PU
05:52pBXP INVESTOR UPDATE : September 2021 Conferences
PU
05:52pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A CVS Ground Lease Near The Waterfront In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PU
05:52pENTERGY : Insights
PU
05:52pSHARPSPRING : How Apple's Mail Privacy Protection Will Change Your Email Strategy
PU
05:52pVELODYNE LIDAR : Lidar Technology Safeguards Privacy in Security and Infrastructure
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
3Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..
4'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
5Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Boston Beer, Cisco Systems, Eversource..

HOT NEWS