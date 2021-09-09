RFA Thanks Congressional Advocates for Biofuel Inclusion in Reconciliation Bill

The Renewable Fuels Association today thanked members of Congress in both chambers for incorporating infrastructure funding for higher ethanol blends into the pending budget reconciliation package.

'We are grateful to Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Reps. Cindy Axne and Angie Craig, as well as Senate Ag Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow and House Ag Committee Chairman David Scott, for moving this package forward and ensuring low-carbon renewable fuels have a seat at the table,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'They understand the critical role that low-carbon ethanol will continue to play in efforts to combat climate change. RFA's members have pledged to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, and building out the infrastructure to distribute higher ethanol blends is an important part of reaching that goal.'

Specifically, the new bill language provides for $960 million to install, retrofit, or otherwise upgrade fuel dispensers or pumps and related equipment, storage tank system components, and other infrastructure required to ensure the availability of fuel containing greater than 10 percent ethanol and fuel containing greater than 20 percent biodiesel.

The higher-blend funding provision now becomes part of the larger budget reconciliation package that will eventually be considered by the full House and Senate before being sent to President Biden for his signature and becoming law.