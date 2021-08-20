Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA Welcomes Latest Round of USDA Ethanol Infrastructure Grants

08/20/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced it is investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of E15, flex fuels like E85, and other higher blends of renewable fuels. USDA anticipates the grants announced today could expand demand by more than 800 million gallons annually across 23 states. The following is a statement from Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper:

'The grants announced by USDA today will help facilitate the continued expansion of lower-carbon, lower-cost fuel blends like E15 and E85. RFA is proud to have assisted many of these retailers and marketers in identifying their equipment needs and preparing their grant applications. We look forward to continuing to work with these innovative retailers as their projects enter the next phase. RFA thanks USDA and Secretary Vilsack for continuing to prioritize this important program. Secretary Vilsack clearly understands that renewable fuels like ethanol should play a key role in the Biden administration's strategy to decarbonize the transportation sector and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.'

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 12:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aBIDEN-OMICS FANTASY : Increasing Taxes on Business is Good for Small Business
PU
09:04aCapacity Building Workshop On Eco-Icbt In Collaboration With The Traffic Light System Program within the framework of the (PARCI /ITRSP)
PU
09:04aSAVE THE DATE : Rum from Jamaica—We Want the Funk!
PU
09:04aMILLER INDUSTRIES : A New Shining Star for Towing and Recovery
PU
09:04aBRIDGESTONE : A tale of two Olympic Games
PU
09:04aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel's shareholders approved reduction of the authorized capital of the Company
PU
09:04aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:04aGARMIN : Dog Training in the Heat
PU
09:04aSEI INVESTMENTS : Recognized as a 2021 Diversity Champion by InvestmentNews
PU
09:04aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Management Update on Filing of Financials
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5Gold ekes out gains as virus fears buoy appeal

HOT NEWS