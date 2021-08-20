RFA Welcomes Latest Round of USDA Ethanol Infrastructure Grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced it is investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of E15, flex fuels like E85, and other higher blends of renewable fuels. USDA anticipates the grants announced today could expand demand by more than 800 million gallons annually across 23 states. The following is a statement from Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper:

'The grants announced by USDA today will help facilitate the continued expansion of lower-carbon, lower-cost fuel blends like E15 and E85. RFA is proud to have assisted many of these retailers and marketers in identifying their equipment needs and preparing their grant applications. We look forward to continuing to work with these innovative retailers as their projects enter the next phase. RFA thanks USDA and Secretary Vilsack for continuing to prioritize this important program. Secretary Vilsack clearly understands that renewable fuels like ethanol should play a key role in the Biden administration's strategy to decarbonize the transportation sector and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.'