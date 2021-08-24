Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA Welcomes Mid America Bio Energy as its Newest Producer Member

08/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mid America Bio Energy, a renewable fuels producer based in Nebraska, has joined the Renewable Fuels Association, becoming the organization's newest producer member. Mid America Bio Energy CFO Prestin Read will represent the company on RFA's Board of Directors.

MABE's ethanol biorefinery, located in Madrid, Neb., produces approximately 50 million gallons of low-carbon ethanol annually, along with valuable co-products like distillers grains animal feed. Mid America Bio Energy is continuously seeking innovative approaches to their production process while enhancing the value of their products, such as producing higher ethanol grades and better protein values in their co-products.

'We are excited to welcome Mid America Bio Energy to the RFA family as a producer member,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'The company is recognized across the industry as an innovator, and RFA welcomes the opportunity to work more closely with MABE's leadership to advance our industry's collective vision and goals. In these challenging and dynamic times, a unified front is absolutely essential, and we know we can accomplish far more when we work together.'

'The Renewable Fuels Association is an impressive and powerful voice for the U.S. ethanol industry,' said Mid America Bio Energy CEO Robert Lundeen. 'We're proud to align with RFA and are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead, collaborating with other members and, together, help our industry grow in these challenging times.'

Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association's policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA's Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aCARDNO : New Zealand streams don't have native fish! Or do they?
PU
09:54aNEW FLOOD HAZARD MODELLING STANDARD FOR THE WELLINGTON REGION : A more consistent approach
PU
09:54aCARDNO : Restoration planting and the risk of spreading disease
PU
09:54aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Introduces New 45W and 150W MasterGaN Devices for High-Efficiency Power Conversion
PU
09:54aMETALS CREEK RESOURCES : News Release
PU
09:54aWILDBRAIN : Cplg lifestyle enrolls new licensees for yale and harvard brands
PU
09:54a1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Back to School Donation Drive in Perth Amboy
PU
09:54aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Notification of holdings UBS AG
PU
09:54aBLENDE SILVER : Phase 1 Drilling and Exploration Program Update
PU
09:54aSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
4Oil extends gains on brighter demand outlook, Mexico outages
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS