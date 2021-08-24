RFA Welcomes Mid America Bio Energy as its Newest Producer Member

Mid America Bio Energy, a renewable fuels producer based in Nebraska, has joined the Renewable Fuels Association, becoming the organization's newest producer member. Mid America Bio Energy CFO Prestin Read will represent the company on RFA's Board of Directors.

MABE's ethanol biorefinery, located in Madrid, Neb., produces approximately 50 million gallons of low-carbon ethanol annually, along with valuable co-products like distillers grains animal feed. Mid America Bio Energy is continuously seeking innovative approaches to their production process while enhancing the value of their products, such as producing higher ethanol grades and better protein values in their co-products.

'We are excited to welcome Mid America Bio Energy to the RFA family as a producer member,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'The company is recognized across the industry as an innovator, and RFA welcomes the opportunity to work more closely with MABE's leadership to advance our industry's collective vision and goals. In these challenging and dynamic times, a unified front is absolutely essential, and we know we can accomplish far more when we work together.'

'The Renewable Fuels Association is an impressive and powerful voice for the U.S. ethanol industry,' said Mid America Bio Energy CEO Robert Lundeen. 'We're proud to align with RFA and are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead, collaborating with other members and, together, help our industry grow in these challenging times.'

All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association's policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA's Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.