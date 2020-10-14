Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA Welcomes New Member Ascensus Specialties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Ascensus Specialties has joined the Renewable Fuels Association as a new Associate Member. Based in Bellevue, Wash., Ascensus Specialties is a chemical provider to industrial alcohol producers. It recently announced a technology solution that helps ethanol producers reduce acetaldehyde and acetal in ethanol streams to levels well below FDA requirements for sanitizers, and to minimize odors regardless of the ethanol's feedstock.

'As challenges arose early in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the entire world recognized there was an immediate and increased need for personal hygiene products,' said Ascensus Specialties spokeswoman Brooke Schwartzel. 'Joining the RFA is exciting for our team because we can continue to partner with ethanol producers to reach higher-value markets like hand sanitizer with low- to no-capital solutions.'

'When COVID-19 hit the United States, ethanol producers across the country stepped forward to help meet surging demand for hand sanitizer and disinfectants,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'And companies like Ascensus Specialties also stepped forward to help ethanol producers ensure high-purity alcohol meets both customer expectations and regulatory requirements. As our member producers continue to explore and expand into non-fuel ethanol uses, we are pleased to welcome Ascensus Specialties to the RFA family.'

Click here for more information on Ascensus Specialties. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 18:04:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pCCAGW PAC Endorses Alabama Reps. Mo Brooks and Gary Palmer
BU
02:47pGENERAL MILLS : Leads Food & Beverage Sector in America's Most Just Companies List by Forbes and JUST Capital
BU
02:46pEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
RE
02:46pREVENIO GROUP CORPORATION : Notice pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the securities market act
AQ
02:45pMexico bans global brands' dairy products for breaching standards
RE
02:45pWorld stocks sag on pandemic worries; gold gains on safety bid
RE
02:45pFORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02:45pAXMIN : Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting
PU
02:44pARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION : to Resume Drilling at Philadelphia Gold Silver Property and Two Additional Claims Added to the South, in Mohave County, Arizona
AQ
02:44pWorld stocks sag on pandemic worries; gold gains on safety bid
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ATLANTIA, CDP HAMMERING OUT PRICING STRATEGY FOR AUTOSTRADE: sources
3Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress
4ASOS PLC : ASOS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group