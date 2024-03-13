(Reuters) - Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will announce in late March a vice presidential running mate to join his independent bid for the White House, his campaign said on Wednesday.

Kennedy Jr., part of the famed American political family, has shown some appeal among both Republicans and Democrats unenthused about another matchup between incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Kennedy Jr. will announce his pick in Oakland, California, on March 26, the campaign said.

Kennedy trails in a three-way race with Biden and Trump, according to a December Reuters/Ipsos poll. The same poll showed Kennedy drawing more support from potential Biden voters than from Trump's.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephanie Kelly