Kennedy Jr., part of the famed American political family, has shown some appeal among both Republicans and Democrats unenthused about another matchup between incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Kennedy Jr. will announce his pick in Oakland, California, on March 26, the campaign said.
Kennedy trails in a three-way race with Biden and Trump, according to a December Reuters/Ipsos poll. The same poll showed Kennedy drawing more support from potential Biden voters than from Trump's.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
