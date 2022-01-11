Log in
RFP CBD – 360 DEGREES LEADERSHIP

01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

CONFIDENTIAL

CENTRAL BANK OF

ESWATINI

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

(RFP)

RFP No: CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L

RFP Name: CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI 360 DEGREES LEADERSHIP

Tender Closing Date: 28 JANUARY 2022(5PM)

CONFIDENTIALITY

No part of this document may be disclosed verbally or in writing, including by reproduction, to any third party without the prior written consent of the CBE. This document, its associated appendices and any attachments remain the property of the CBE and shall be returned upon request.

IMPORTANT: FILL IN PAGE 3 AND EMAIL OR FAX IMMEDIATELY

Schedule Index

Confidential

Page 1 of 13

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

Schedule A

-

Tenderers Acknowledgement/Preliminary Non-Disclosure

Agreement

Schedule B

-

Scope of Work

Schedule C

-

Evaluation Criteria

Schedule D

-

Instructions to Tenderers

Schedule E

-

Price Schedule

Confidential

Page 2 of 13

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

SECHULE "A" - Respondents' Acknowledgement / Preliminary Non-Disclosure

Agreement

To:

The Central Bank of Eswatini

Attention

The Secretary, Tender Committee

:

E-Mail

supplychain@centralbank.org.sz

Tel:

+268 2408 2000

Fax:

+268 2404 8636

From Company:

Date:

Fax:

Tel:

Mobile:

E-mail:

INVITATION TO TENDER NUMBER: CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L

INVITATION TO TENDER NAME: CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI 360 DEGREES LEADERSHIP

RESPONDENT'S ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Please mark as appropriate:

We acknowledge receipt and acceptance of the RFP and intend to submit a response

As required:

We acknowledge receipt of the RFP but decline to respond for the following reasons:

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

We undertake to return to Central Bank of Eswatini within three (3) working days from receipt of the complete RFP package with all attachments, information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. related thereto as provided by Central Bank of Eswatini and any copies made thereof.

PRELIMINARY NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

  1. We agree that all information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. contained in or related to this RFP as provided by Central Bank of Eswatini is proprietary information and shall be treated as confidential.
  2. We undertake that all such information, documents, drawings, samples, material, as described above, shall not be divulged to any other party (such prohibition applies to any further release of information regarding this RFP by Central Bank of Eswatini without the prior written permission from Central Bank of Eswatini to do so.
  3. We agree that this RFP and all information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. relating thereto and provided hereunder by Central Bank of Eswatini are not to be used for any purpose other than for preparation of our Tender submission. This undertaking will also apply to any subsequent contract resulting from this RFP.

Name:

Designation:

Signed:

Confidential

Page 3 of 13

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

SECHULE "B". SCOPE OF WORKS

BACKGROUND

The CBE is involved in a programme that seeks to shift the organizational culture to one of trust, collaboration and respect. As part of this culture shift, the Bank wants to conduct a 360 degrees assessment of its leadership in order to identify existing gaps and to come up with interventions that will assist the leaders to align with this new desired culture. The Bank is looking for suitable service providers who can assist in conducting this assessment in line with the scope defined below:

Specific Objectives of the survey are to;

Conduct a leadership 360-degree assessment and report on findings.

Objective:

  • To seek feedback from members of general staff on the leadership competencies of each member of MANCO.
  • To provide a well-rounded and broad view of the Bank's leadership (MANCO) and their management practices, skills, effectiveness and influence.
  • To provide a full overview of the leadership competencies.
  • To identify leadership styles executed by the Bank's leadership.
  • To assess the level of engagement with teams.
  • To assist each leader to understand their strengths and weaknesses and to contribute insights into aspects of their work that need professional development.
  • To evaluate change readiness amongst the Bank's leadership.
  • To create strong motivation and specific focus to improve skills and performance.
  • To recommend a specific programme of action/intervention for each individual leader based on the gaps identified.

TIMELINE

This request for proposals indicates the CBE's intention to contract with a reputable consultancy service provider. This contract is expected to last from approximately 1 March - 31 August 2022.

DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES REQUIRED

Confidential

Page 4 of 13

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

  • A full survey and analysis including interviews with MANCO members and sampled members of general staff, this should result in individual assessment reports for each leader that CBE will use for improving leadership competencies, in line with the Bank's culture shift programme.

EXPECTED DELIVERABLES

  • Assessment report on the leadership strengths and weaknesses of each MANCO member.
  • Survey results from sampled general members of staff.
  • Recommendation on development initiatives for each MANCO member.
  • A general report to the Bank on how to improve leadership roles.
  • Presentation and adoption of the report by the Bank.

PROPOSAL INFORMATION

Please indicate in the proposal your firm's qualifications and suitability to conduct the exercise. In addition, please include a monetary bid for completing such work and any additional information pertinent to the selection process. To assist the CBE in assessing your firm's qualifications, your proposal should include the following:

  • General information about your firm and its survey methodology.
  • A list of previous clients and evidence of previous similar work.

Confidential

Page 5 of 13

Central Bank of Eswatini

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Central Bank of Swaziland published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
