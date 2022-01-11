RFP CBD – 360 DEGREES LEADERSHIP

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L Updated on : JAN, 2022 Version : 1.0 CONFIDENTIAL CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) RFP No: CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L RFP Name: CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI 360 DEGREES LEADERSHIP Tender Closing Date: 28 JANUARY 2022(5PM) CONFIDENTIALITY No part of this document may be disclosed verbally or in writing, including by reproduction, to any third party without the prior written consent of the CBE. This document, its associated appendices and any attachments remain the property of the CBE and shall be returned upon request. IMPORTANT: FILL IN PAGE 3 AND EMAIL OR FAX IMMEDIATELY Schedule Index Confidential Page 1 of 13 Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CBE_360 DEGREE_HR_RFP_01-2022_L Updated on : JAN, 2022 Version : 1.0 SECHULE "B". SCOPE OF WORKS BACKGROUND The CBE is involved in a programme that seeks to shift the organizational culture to one of trust, collaboration and respect. As part of this culture shift, the Bank wants to conduct a 360 degrees assessment of its leadership in order to identify existing gaps and to come up with interventions that will assist the leaders to align with this new desired culture. The Bank is looking for suitable service providers who can assist in conducting this assessment in line with the scope defined below: Specific Objectives of the survey are to; Conduct a leadership 360-degree assessment and report on findings. Objective: To seek feedback from members of general staff on the leadership competencies of each member of MANCO.

To provide a well-rounded and broad view of the Bank's leadership (MANCO) and their management practices, skills, effectiveness and influence.

well-rounded and broad view of the Bank's leadership (MANCO) and their management practices, skills, effectiveness and influence. To provide a full overview of the leadership competencies.

To identify leadership styles executed by the Bank's leadership.

To assess the level of engagement with teams.

To assist each leader to understand their strengths and weaknesses and to contribute insights into aspects of their work that need professional development.

To evaluate change readiness amongst the Bank's leadership.

To create strong motivation and specific focus to improve skills and performance.

To recommend a specific programme of action/intervention for each individual leader based on the gaps identified. TIMELINE This request for proposals indicates the CBE's intention to contract with a reputable consultancy service provider. This contract is expected to last from approximately 1 March - 31 August 2022. DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES REQUIRED Confidential Page 4 of 13 Central Bank of Eswatini