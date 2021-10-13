Log in
RGA Releases New Ad Slamming Murphy for Not Caring About NJ's High Taxes

10/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Republican Governors Association announced a six-figure broadcast TV ad campaign hitting Phil Murphy for not caring about New Jersey's skyrocketing taxes hurting families and small businesses.

"Under Governor Murphy, Garden Staters pay more taxes over a lifetime compared to anywhere else in the country," said RGA spokesman Will Reinert. "Yet instead of putting forward solutions to lighten the state's backbreaking tax burden on families, Phil Murphy tells life-long residents that New Jersey is no longer the state for them."

SCRIPT:

Under Phil Murphy property taxes skyrocketed - the highest in the country.

"If tax rate…is your issue - either a family or a business… "…we're probably not your state."

We can't afford Phil Murphy.

"We're probably not your state."

Disclaimer

RGA – Republican Governors Association published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
