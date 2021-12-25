RI-Regional Pastoral Livelihoods Resilience Project - P129408

The objectives of the Regional Pastoral Livelihoods Resilience Project for Africa are to enhance livelihood resilience of pastoral and agro-pastoral communities in cross-border drought prone areas of selected countries and improve the capacity of the selected countries' governments to respond promptly and effectively to an eligible crisis or emergency. There are five components to the project, the first component being natural resources management...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

