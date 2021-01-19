Log in
RIDDLE&CODE : Is Partnering up With Securosys to Strengthen Its Cloud Based Token Management Platform (TMP)

01/19/2021 | 02:09am EST
RIDDLE&CODE, an innovative European provider of secure infrastructure and technology, and Securosys, a leader in cybersecurity, encryption and digital identity protection, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership includes the provision of Securosys HSMs for RIDDLE&CODE's Token Management Platform (TPM).

The Token Management Platform is the next generation of RIDDLE&CODE's banking-grade digital asset management solution. Operating in a secure cloud infrastructure, it delivers scalable and flexible custodial and tokenization services to the financial, energy and metal industries in Europe. Regulatory compliance has been achieved in collaboration with the Swiss financial industry.

Securosys HSMs add banking grade security features and relevant compliance processes to RIDDLE&CODE’s TMP platform.

“Our Token Management Platform is now fully interoperable with Securosys HSMs, delivering an unmatched combination of versatility and security to our customers in the energy, finance, material and mobility sectors. We are delighted to partner with Securosys and appreciate its European industry recognition and expertise. The successful deployment and integration of our software with Securosys hardware in the Swiss financial industry made this partnership a natural choice for us.” Alexander Koppel, CEO of RIDDLE&CODE.

Securosys Primus HSMs are a robust solution for securing crypto assets. Its enterprise-grade security is continuously being enhanced with additional features to protect new blockchain systems entering the market. The main advantage of HSMs is a strong security guarantee through tamper resistance and strict access controls for administrative operations.

"We are pleased to deliver our Primus HSM for Riddle&Code's Token Management Platform," said Robert Rogenmoser, CEO of Securosys. "Securosys' Blockchain HSM not only provides the best protection for private keys, but also delivers integrated multisig authentication and algorithms for distributed ledger technologies."

Riddle&Code

RIDDLE&CODE is the leading European Blockchain interface company that builds hardware and software stacks and brings trusted identity to objects and people in the financial markets, energy distribution, mobility and the Internet of Things.

www.riddleandcode.com

Securosys SA

Securosys SA, based in Zurich, Switzerland, is a market leader in cyber security, encryption, and in securing digital identities. Founded in 2014, Securosys secures the Swiss financial markets on behalf of the Swiss National Bank and protects transactions worth over 100 billion Euros every day. The company supplies more than half of the Tier 1 banks worldwide with hardware security modules developed and built in Switzerland.

Securosys offers a wide range of security network appliances focused on commercial applications. These include communication encryption and key generation and management. All products are developed and manufactured in Switzerland, free from contaminating influences.

Further information can be obtained directly from Securosys SA by e-mail at info@securosys.ch, by calling +41 44 552 31 00, or from its offices in Zürich, Munich, and Hong Kong.

www.securosys.com


© Business Wire 2021
