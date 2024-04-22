RIPPLING SAYS HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS WITH INVESTORS TO REPURCHASE UP TO $590 MILLION OF EQUITY FROM CURRENT EMPLOYEES, FORMER EMPLOYEES, AND EARLY INVESTORS
