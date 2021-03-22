Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RISMedia Investigative Report: National Association of REALTORS® Rebukes REX-Backed ‘Study' Calling Industry a ‘Cartel' 

03/22/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORWALK, Conn., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is lambasting a recent study commissioned by Texas-based Real Estate Exchange (REX) and released through a university law journal, that compares it and its members to a “cartel.”

NAR says the research in the report, which REX says, “describes how NAR and their members use their monopolistic stranglehold over the market,” is “based on false premises and not grounded in facts or reality.”

More highlights from the report:

  • NAR is the real estate industry’s largest trade association with more than 1.4 million members
  • REX was co-founded in 2015 by CEO Jack Ryan and uses AI and machine-learning technology to replace the conventional real estate model and market homes directly to buyers
  • REX hired the author of a 14-year-old study on anti-competitive practices by the real estate industry to update it in order to “share it with think tanks”
  • Commissioned study, published in a university law journal, alleges that “traditional agents” are fleecing clients for billions while also stymieing “new and non-traditional entrants.”
  • Law journal says it’s not an official study
  • NAR president issues statement addressing “misinformation being circulated by certain parties”

Read the full exclusive real estate investigative report by RISMedia here.

About RISMedia
RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and educational events, including RISMedia's Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

Contact:
Maria Patterson
Executive Editor
RISMedia
203-855-1234 ext. 127
maria@rismedia.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:37pEMPOWERING EGYPTIAN WOMEN : Benefits of gender balanced employment policy
PU
04:37pZIGNAGO VETRO S P A  : Presentation Virtual Star Conference 2020 Spring Edition
PU
04:37pCoronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
PU
04:37pMODINE MANUFACTURING  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:36pALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pNYSE to Suspend Trading in Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)
BU
04:35pCalifornia Resources names Mark McFarland as CEO
RE
04:35pNN INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pJEFFERSON SECURITY BANK  : hires Mike Chapman as Vice President of Operations and Innovation
PU
04:35pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2A tricky period for investors
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
4Global equities move higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ