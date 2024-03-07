RIVIAN SHARES UP 3.8% AS R2 REVEAL EVENT BEGINS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.662 USD
|+0.82%
|+1.78%
|-
|0.0121 USD
|+0.16%
|0.00%
|-
|0.7421 USD
|+0.29%
|+0.72%
|-
|0.6169 USD
|+0.68%
|+1.35%
|-
|1.094 USD
|+0.37%
|+0.89%
|-
|1.28 USD
|+0.50%
|+1.27%
|-
Fed report says small businesses faced financial, inflation challenges in 2023
Vanguard considering more credit exposure hedges despite bullish outlook
Powell says Fed not "remotely close" to a central bank digital currency
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Micron Technology, Snowflake, Zoom, Okta...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
China's Jan-Feb exports rise 7.1%, imports grow 3.5%, beating forecasts
Novo Nordisk says experimental drug amycretin show 13% weight loss in trial; shares rise