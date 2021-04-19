RIZE Ships the RIZE 7XC 3D Printer to Make Large Format Additive Manufacturing Easy, Durable and Efficient

Shows why Additive Manufacturing 2.0 belongs on every factory floor for parts, tools, jigs and fixtures; massive print size and RIZIUM composite materials enable strength, safety, low price

RIZE, Inc., an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company bringing industrial 3D printing to all users and a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 Technology Pioneer, has shipped the RIZE 7XC large format 3D printer. When massive part size and industrial strength and other properties are needed for printing parts, jigs, tooling and fixtures, the RIZE 7XC delivers a time to part advantage, and helps manufacturers assure they have agile supply chains to sustain them in the new normal – safely, sustainably, and affordably. It is available immediately starting at $USD 19,995.

“Our customer, a major electronics manufacturer, used the RIZE 7XC to create large jigs called nests for their automotive electronics assembly processes – parts that need high strength and durability,” said Roberto Jacobus, director general at Industrias VIWA, a manufacturing and additive technology provider in Jalisco, Mexico and a pioneer in hybrid 3D printing and CNC machining solutions. Nests measured 32 cm x 28 cm, and were created using RIZIUM carbon fiber material. “Using the RIZE 7XC 3D printer, our customer built nests in just 2 or 3 hours that formerly took over a week to make with traditional machining processes. Since new jigs inevitably undergo design changes after testing, printing them on the 7XC significantly accelerates the introduction of new products and improvements in the customer’s manufacturing line.”

“The nests already have outlasted the previous jigs that were made in an ABS material on another 3D printer,” Jacobus continued. “Our customer really appreciated how easy and fast materials can be swapped, pointing out the printer’s step by step voice guidance.”

With a massive build size of up to 370mm x 390mm x 450mm, the RIZE 7XC was developed jointly with Sindoh Co, Ltd. to leverage Sindoh’s 7X large-format dual-nozzle 3D printing platform and supported materials, along with RIZE’s innovative RIZIUM composite materials including RIZIUM Glass Fiber and RIZIUM Carbon Fiber. By enabling the rapid creation of large parts and complex geometries on demand, far faster and at lower cost than molding, milling and casting, the RIZE 7XC provides teams with an affordable way to generate parts with high tensile strength and thermal dimensional stability, along with chemical and moisture resistance.

As the fourth member of RIZE’s family of safe, affordable 3D printers, the RIZE 7XC was developed with RIZE’s hallmark health and safety commitment, for printing anywhere without ventilation, yet with a Z-resolution of 50 microns that enables demanding geometries and superior surface finishes. Its composite-enhanced dual extruders enable a Z-resolution of 50 microns suitable for demanding geometries and a superior surface finish. Features such as active auto-leveling and internal insulation help assure superior mechanical properties, while RIZE’s commitment to sustainability means minimal post-processing, with supports that peel away quickly and easily without chemicals or tools.

The RIZE 7XC is the second deliverable of the RIZIUM Alliance, where other 3D printing industry partners can implement safer, sustainable, recyclable 3D printing on a variety of platforms, such as the RIZE 7XC and the smaller format, color-compatible RIZE 2XC.

“Sindoh is delighted to partner with RIZE to apply the company’s innovative materials and technologies to our proven 7X large-format 3D printing platform,” said Osung Kwon, COO of Sindoh Co., Ltd. “Organizations are ready to apply additive manufacturing techniques when small runs require strong, highly durable parts. Thanks to our cooperative R&D efforts, the new RIZE 7XC makes large-scale additive manufacturing even simpler, more sustainable and cost-effective.”

“The RIZE 7XC makes additive manufacturing capability rugged enough for industrial 3D printing needs, yet safe and affordable, too,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “Finally manufacturers can apply the promise of additive manufacturing to creating agile and distributed supply chains where the ability to generate a needed part, tool, jig or fixture takes a fraction of the time of traditional processes.”

For more information on RIZE’s family of products, visit www.rize3d.com.

About Sindoh

Sindoh is a 3D printing market leader in Korea and is now expanding to the global market. Founded in 1960, Sindoh’s technology and solutions provide sustainable and reliable hardware products in term of the quality and efficiency. Headquartered in Korea, with a broad range of 3D printer products will empower industrial standards in 3D printing industry. For additional information, please visit: http://3dprinter.sindoh.com

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company based in Concord MA focused on enabling sustainable and inclusive innovation with safe, affordable, and full color 3D printing. RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list and is known for its commitment to sustainable practices in 3D printing. It is also the first 3D printing company in the world to receive the UL GREENGUARD certification for health and safety for its printers, materials and inks.

RIZE’s unique patented 3D printing technology enables production of full color, functional parts in homes/offices/factories/point-of-care settings using safe, non-toxic materials that are engineered for strength and durability. Applications include full color functional prototypes, medical models, customized tools and fixtures and urban lifestyle items.

RIZE designs, manufactures, and distributes complete additive manufacturing systems which include hardware, software and composite polymer materials and functional inks. RIZE serves three customer segments – academia, life sciences and industrial manufacturing – with marquee customers including NASA, Festo, Rutgers University, Virginia Tech, American Axles, Zimmer Biomet, and Merck. www.rize3d.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005109/en/