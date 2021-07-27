RLE Technologies : Adds Wireless Carbon Dioxide Sensor to WiNG Product Line

Monitor CO2 Levels, Ensure Building Health, Meet Safety and Occupancy Requirements

RLE Technologies, a leading provider of patented raised floors and containment, web-based monitoring solutions, and leak detection systems for mission-critical facilities, is improving the insight and oversight users have into the their buildings with the introduction of the WiNG-CO2 wireless carbon dioxide sensor.

The WiNG-CO2 sensor monitors three critical facility metrics: carbon dioxide, temperature, and humidity. It reports these values to a WiNG-MGR or BMS-WiNG, and alerts can be delivered immediately to recipients via email and a web user interface. Alerts can also be pushed to a BMS for a single pane of glass monitoring solution.

“CO2 has quickly become a critical metric for many of our customers and the data provided by the WiNG-CO2 is accurate, timely, and actionable,” says Brian Jones, a Firmware Engineer at RLE and the designer of the WiNG-CO2. “This sensor is a versatile solution that you can quickly add to any new or existing WiNG system. Monitoring air circulation helps track building occupancy for the comfort and safety of your building’s occupants, and it also allows you to monitor air handling equipment and quickly detect impeded airflow, stalled fans, leaks, blockages, and clogged filters.”

“The sensor is built around really robust technology,” continues Jones. “The CO2 module we use in the WiNG-CO2 sensor is self-calibrating, zero maintenance, has a broad range and excellent accuracy, plus a 15-year CO2 sensor life expectancy.”

The WiNG-CO2 is available in both 900MHz and 868MHz configurations and a perfect fit for a variety of applications including:

Tracking building air quality

Monitoring HVAC systems

Counting indoor human occupancy

Monitoring horticulture facilities and greenhouses

RLE’s WiNG-CO2 wireless carbon dioxide sensor is in stock now and ready to ship.

About RLE Technologies

RLE Technologies is the global provider of Triad raised floors, grommets, and containment products, SeaHawk leak detection, Falcon facility monitoring solutions, and Raptor system integration products. Since 1984, our wired and wireless monitoring systems have provided peace of mind for facility stakeholders and over 17 million feet of our patented leak detection cable is installed in facilities worldwide. RLE’s products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

