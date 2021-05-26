Log in
RLE Technologies : Expands Raised Floor Grommet Product Line

05/26/2021 | 11:08am EDT
New Dimensions, Sizes Help Customers Immediately Improve Airflow Efficiency

RLE Technologies, a leading provider of patented raised floors and containment, web-based monitoring solutions, and leak detection systems for mission-critical facilities, is excited to expand their raised floor grommet product line.

RLE’s patent-pending foam grommets are now available in three additional sizes and shapes – 6” square and 6”x4” and 6”x9” rectangles – which quickly and easily allow customers to further improve airflow and efficiencies in their facilities.

“Our six inch round grommet has really been embraced by our customers,” says Jeremy Swanner, President, RLE Technologies. “They appreciate its price point, effectiveness, and ease of use. We are grateful that we could partner with our local Colorado manufacturing contacts to expand our grommet offerings and quickly bring three new products to market. Manufacturing and assembling this product in the USA also ensures we have a readily accessible, predictable product supply that meets the price point and quality our customers have come to expect from RLE.”

The three new grommets share all the same advantages as the rest of RLE’s grommet product line:

  • The patent-pending foam design seals better than brushes, so RLE’s grommets allow 50% less air leakage than the competitor’s grommets.
  • The split design is easy to insert around any size cable bundle, in existing cutouts, or against a flat surface or wall, which allows RLE’s grommets to provide an immediate ROI for customers.
  • RLE grommets can be purchased individually or in bundles - so whether you need one grommet or many grommets in a variety of shapes and sizes, RLE can meet your facility requirements.

RLE’s foam grommets are available in 6” round, 6” square, 6”x4” rectangle, and 6”x9” rectangle dimensions, and are in stock now and ready to ship.

About RLE Technologies

RLE Technologies is the global provider of Triad raised floors, grommets, and containment products, SeaHawk leak detection, Falcon facility monitoring solutions, and Raptor system integration products. Since 1984, our wired and wireless monitoring systems have provided peace of mind for facility stakeholders and over 17 million feet of our patented leak detection cable is installed in facilities worldwide. RLE’s products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

Additional information can be found at https://www.rletech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
