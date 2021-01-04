Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RLH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of RLH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/04/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) (“RLH”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 30, 2020, RLH announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Sonesta for approximately $90 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, RLH stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash for each share of RLH common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that RLH’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for RLH’s stockholders.

If you own shares of RLH and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aSOPRA STERIA : Banking Software Completes the Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of Next-generation Bank Fidor Bank
BU
11:46aIMPLANET : Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar
BU
11:46aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : PSA Group Aim to Complete Trans-Atlantic Merger in Mid-January -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:46aAMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba announces first power rankings of the new season
PU
11:46aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : John Bert Appointed Deputy CEO
BU
11:45aCOFACE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020
GL
11:45aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update December 28 - 31, 2020
AQ
11:45aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the signature of an agreement for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary Crédit Agricole Bank Romania S.A. to Vista Bank Romania S.A.
AQ
11:45aARGAN : Avec des revenus locatifs 2020 de 142 M (+ 42 %) et un patrimoine valorisé à 3 Mds HD, les objectifs sont dépassés
GL
11:45aTOUAX : half year statement of the liquidity contract
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
4CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
5DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for Stellantis mega-merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ