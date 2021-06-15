Log in
RLX BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages RLX Technology Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – RLX

06/15/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with RLX’s initial public offering (“IPO”) on or about January 22, 2021, of the important August 9, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased RLX securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the RLX class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2108.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the offering documents misstated and/or omitted facts concerning RLX’s then-existing exposure to China’s ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them in line with traditional tobacco offerings such as ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX’s reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering documents projected nor were they indicative of future results. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the RLX class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2108.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
