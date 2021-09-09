Log in
RLX Technology : Upgrades its Minor Protection System Sunflower to Make the Age Verification Mandatory

09/09/2021 | 12:08am EDT
YANJI, China, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China-based RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) announced the latest upgrade of its minor protection system Sunflower System in its recent event held on 2nd September in Yanji, China. By using the newest system combining big data risk management and artificial intelligence, age verification process will become mandatory in RELX-branded store in China. RLX exclusively sells its products in mainland China.

The latest version--Sunflower System 3.0 will be installed in the in-store point-of-sale machine, which means any customers intended to make a purchase, will need to verify their ID, name and face before the system can generate orders. Therefore, age verification becomes mandatory in stores as the customers and the store staffs cannot generate the purchase order before the procedure is done.

A customer scanning the QR code showed in the POS machine to verify her age in store

The latest system will be installed in all RELX-branded stores in China by 1st October. RLX, which only sells RELX products in China, is also willing to open its system for the entire industry to adopt in the future.

With the previous version, Sunflower System 2.0 adopted ID and facial recognition technologies to ensure that only adults can purchase products in its stores. Any person not able to show legal, valid identification that proves they are an adult will be asked to leave the RELX store.

However, Zhang Di, head of RLX's Data Technology said the successful application of Sunflower System 2.0 rely on the willingness and endeavor to cooperate from both staffs and consumers.

"Our goal is to make age verification as mandatory as the security check in airport," said Zhang. "We want every consumer to complete the procedure."

"Inconvenience is inevitable as age verification will cost users extra time and communication," said Kate Wang, CEO and founder of RLX.  "We hope our users can understand RLX and work with us. Only with the support from everyone can RLX stop minors from purchasing vaping products."

Sunflower System 3.0 also provides the option to use Chinese ID card to complete age verification for the elderly and person with disability who find the system inconvenient to use.

"Minor protection is worth us making the maximum effort," said Wang.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-upgrades-its-minor-protection-system-sunflower-to-make-the-age-verification-mandatory-301372081.html

SOURCE RLX Technology


© PRNewswire 2021
