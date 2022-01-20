RMA Announces Merger with Western Technologies

Strategic combination creates market-leading testing and inspection services business for critical infrastructure assets in the Western U.S.

RMA Group of Companies (“RMA”), a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, today announced that it has merged with Western Technologies, Inc. and Enviro-Drill, Inc. (collectively, “Western Technologies” or “WT”) to create a leading provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical infrastructure end-markets. Ed Lyon, RMA’s President and CEO, will lead the newly combined business, supported by an experienced management team consisting of leaders from both RMA and WT. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The strategic combination of RMA and Western Technologies significantly enhances the firms’ collective service capabilities, geographic reach, and end-market expertise. The combined business will employ over 600 talented engineers, geologist, inspectors, technicians, drillers, and other professionals across nearly 20 offices in 5 states throughout the Western U.S. The additional scale will enable RMA and WT to deliver a more expansive solution set for a combined customer base of more than 1,200 infrastructure asset owners and engineering and construction companies across diverse government and commercial end-markets, including transportation, healthcare, power, and water.

“The merger with Western Technologies represents a transformative milestone in RMA’s 60-year history,” said Ed Lyon. “We are delighted to welcome all of our new colleagues from WT. With this combination, RMA gains access to a larger geographical footprint, a deeper pool of talent, and additional service offerings – including environment consulting and non-destructive testing – enabling us to better serve the combined customer base. Together, with WT, we have decades of experience as trusted advisors to our clients. Based on this rich legacy, our combined company will help our clients address increasing regulatory compliance and operating requirements by leveraging a broader portfolio of engineering services.”

Lyon continued, “The repair, expansion, and modernization of infrastructure has become a top national priority. RMA and WT will operate as cornerstones of a national testing and inspection services platform, helping support the engineering, development, management, and maintenance of critical infrastructure assets across the country. With the support of OceanSound Partners, we expect that this merger will be the first of several transactions as we pursue an acquisition-driven growth strategy, enabling us to serve both existing and prospective clients on a national scale.”

“As the first engineering firm in Arizona to provide materials testing and geotechnical services, WT has been a pioneer since its founding in 1955,” said Jim Warne, former President and current Vice Chairman of Western Technologies. “Since then, we have built a reputation of delivering high-quality services that meet the design or compliance requirements of infrastructure, environmental, and development projects in the Southwest. We have achieved success by fostering an entrepreneurial environment that prioritizes professional development. With our combination with RMA, we look forward to extending WT’s multi-disciplinary expertise across additional markets, accelerating growth opportunities for employees of both firms, and better serving our respective communities.”

“By joining forces with RMA, we are excited to leverage the best of our respective businesses, cross-sell across our markets and customer bases, and create professional opportunities for our combined workforce,” said Randy Marwig, recently appointed President of Western Technologies. “We believe our two firms have complementary services, highly compatible cultures, and a shared commitment to our clients, which will facilitate a seamless integration process for employees with zero disruption to clients. We are confident that the combination of RMA and WT will accelerate our growth and lead to long-term, sustained success.”

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to RMA. DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel to Western Technologies.

About RMA Group of Companies

The RMA Group of Companies is a leading provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical public and private infrastructure assets across diverse government and commercial end-markets, including transportation, healthcare, power, and water. RMA’s team of engineers, geologists, inspectors, and technicians help infrastructure asset owners and engineering and construction companies maintain compliance with strict regulatory and operating requirements through a range of geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing services. Founded in 1962, RMA is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. For more information, please visit www.rmacompanies.com.

About Western Technologies

Western Technologies, Inc. is an engineering services firm specializing in geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, construction materials testing, non-destructive testing, and special inspection services, among other disciplines. Enviro-Drill, Inc. provides geotechnical and environmental drilling services. Serving the southwestern U.S. for nearly 70 years, WT has become a nationally recognized firm, with approximately 300 employees across 12 full-service offices with 7 laboratory facilities. WT serves a diverse customer base across both government and commercial end-markets. Founded in 1955, Western Technologies is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.wt-us.com.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit: www.oceansoundpartners.com.

