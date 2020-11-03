Log in
RMA Risk Management Agency : 2020 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement

11/03/2020 | 03:20pm EST
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-076

Date

November 02, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 11/2/2020

Subject:

2020 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement

Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance1, 2

The 2020 CYharvest pricesshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The harvest prices are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing dates and states indicated in the following table.

Crop/Type/Practice/
Sales Closing Date/State
Exchange
Contract
Harvest Price
Corn
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada
CBOT
December
Corn
$3.99/bushel
Corn - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada
CBOT
December
Corn
$8.91/bushel
Corn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming
CBOT
December
Corn
$3.99/bushel
Corn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming
CBOT
December
Corn
$8.91/bushel
Corn - High Amylose
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska & South Dakota
CBOT
December
Corn
$5.59/bushel
Cotton
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
ICE
December
Cotton
$0.69/pound
Cotton - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
ICE
December
Cotton
$1.07/pound
Cotton
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia
ICE
December
Cotton
$0.69/pound
Cotton - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia
ICE
December
Cotton
$1.07/pound
Grain Sorghum
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina
CBOT
December
Corn
$3.79/bushel
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina
CBOT
December
Corn
$8.32/bushel
Grain Sorghum
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin
CBOT
December
Corn
$3.79/bushel
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin
CBOT
December
Corn
$8.32/bushel
Peanuts - Runner Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2043/pound
Peanuts - Spanish Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2717/pound
Peanuts - Runner Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.1969/pound
Peanuts - Spanish Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2717/pound
Peanuts - Virginia Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina & South Carolina
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2146/pound
Peanuts - Runner Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2032/pound
Peanuts - Spanish Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2804/pound
Peanuts - Valencia Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2357/pound
Peanuts - Virginia Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia
CBOT/
ICE
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
$0.2357/pound
Popcorn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin
CBOT
December
Corn
$0.1716/pound
Popcorn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin
CBOT
December
Corn
$0.2470/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.124/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified;
Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.166/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.151/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.202/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.207/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.278/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.124/pound
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified;
Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.166/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.151/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.202/pound
Soybeans
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
CBOT
November
Soybeans
$10.55/bushel
Soybeans - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
CBOT
November
Soybeans
$20.74/bushel
Soybeans
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin
CBOT
November
Soybeans
$10.55/bushel
Soybeans - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin
CBOT
November
Soybeans
$20.74/bushel
Sunflowers - Oil Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
CBOT
December
Soybean Oil
$0.176/pound
Sunflowers - Oil Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
CBOT
December
Soybean Oil
$0.315/pound
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
CBOT
December
Soybean Oil
$0.236/pound
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
CBOT
December
Soybean Oil
$0.315/pound

1Harvest Prices are applicable for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).
2Harvest Prices are applicable for Stacked Income Protection (STAX) cotton policies.

Margin Protection

The following 2020 CYmargin harvest pricesare approved for the Margin Protection plan of insurance. Margin harvest prices are used in conjunction with harvest input prices and final county yields to derive the harvest margin. Please see the following web page on RMA's public website for program details:
www.rma.usda.gov/en/Policy-and-Procedure/Insurance-Plans/Margin-Protection-for-Corn-Rice-Soybeans-and-Wheat

Crop/State/Type
Exchange
Contract
Margin Harvest Price
Corn
September 30 Sales Closing Date
All States
CBOT
December
Corn
$3.99/bushel
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California & Missouri
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.124/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.207/pound
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Missouri
CBOT
November
Rice
$0.151/pound
Soybeans
September 30 Sales Closing Date
All States
CBOT
November
Soybeans
$10.55/bushel

DISPOSAL DATE
December 31, 2020

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 20:19:04 UTC

