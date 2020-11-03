|
RMA Risk Management Agency : 2020 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement
11/03/2020 | 03:20pm EST
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-076
Date
November 02, 2020
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 11/2/2020
Subject:
2020 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement
Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance1, 2
The 2020 CYharvest pricesshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The harvest prices are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing dates and states indicated in the following table.
|
Crop/Type/Practice/
Sales Closing Date/State
|
Exchange
|
Contract
|
Harvest Price
|
Corn
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$3.99/bushel
|
Corn - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & Nevada
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$8.91/bushel
|
Corn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$3.99/bushel
|
Corn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$8.91/bushel
|
Corn - High Amylose
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska & South Dakota
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$5.59/bushel
|
Cotton
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$0.69/pound
|
Cotton - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$1.07/pound
|
Cotton
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$0.69/pound
|
Cotton - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia
|
ICE
|
December
Cotton
|
$1.07/pound
|
Grain Sorghum
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$3.79/bushel
|
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arizona, California & North Carolina
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$8.32/bushel
|
Grain Sorghum
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$3.79/bushel
|
Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$8.32/bushel
|
Peanuts - Runner Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2043/pound
|
Peanuts - Spanish Type
January 31 Sales Closing Date
Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2717/pound
|
Peanuts - Runner Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.1969/pound
|
Peanuts - Spanish Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2717/pound
|
Peanuts - Virginia Type
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina & South Carolina
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2146/pound
|
Peanuts - Runner Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2032/pound
|
Peanuts - Spanish Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2804/pound
|
Peanuts - Valencia Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2357/pound
|
Peanuts - Virginia Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia
|
CBOT/
ICE
|
December
Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal
|
$0.2357/pound
|
Popcorn
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$0.1716/pound
|
Popcorn - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$0.2470/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.124/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified;
Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California, Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.166/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.151/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Oklahoma & Tennessee
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.202/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.207/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.278/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.124/pound
|
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified;
Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.166/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.151/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;
Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Illinois & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.202/pound
|
Soybeans
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$10.55/bushel
|
Soybeans - Organic Practice
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$20.74/bushel
|
Soybeans
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$10.55/bushel
|
Soybeans - Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$20.74/bushel
|
Sunflowers - Oil Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.176/pound
|
Sunflowers - Oil Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.315/pound
|
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.236/pound
|
Sunflowers - Confectionary Type; Organic Practice
March 15 Sales Closing Date
Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming
|
CBOT
|
December
Soybean Oil
|
$0.315/pound
|
1Harvest Prices are applicable for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).
2Harvest Prices are applicable for Stacked Income Protection (STAX) cotton policies.
Margin Protection
The following 2020 CYmargin harvest pricesare approved for the Margin Protection plan of insurance. Margin harvest prices are used in conjunction with harvest input prices and final county yields to derive the harvest margin. Please see the following web page on RMA's public website for program details:
www.rma.usda.gov/en/Policy-and-Procedure/Insurance-Plans/Margin-Protection-for-Corn-Rice-Soybeans-and-Wheat
|
Crop/State/Type
|
Exchange
|
Contract
|
Margin Harvest Price
|
Corn
September 30 Sales Closing Date
All States
|
CBOT
|
December
Corn
|
$3.99/bushel
|
Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California & Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.124/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
California
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.207/pound
|
Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types
February 28 Sales Closing Date
Missouri
|
CBOT
|
November
Rice
|
$0.151/pound
|
Soybeans
September 30 Sales Closing Date
All States
|
CBOT
|
November
Soybeans
|
$10.55/bushel
|
DISPOSAL DATE
December 31, 2020
Disclaimer
