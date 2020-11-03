RMA Risk Management Agency : 2020 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement







Date

November 02, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 11/2/2020

Subject:

2020 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy, Area Risk Protection Insurance and Margin Protection Harvest Prices Announcement

Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance1, 2

The 2020 CYharvest pricesshown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection, Area Revenue Protection, Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion and Area Revenue Protection - Harvest Price Exclusion. The harvest prices are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing dates and states indicated in the following table.

Crop/Type/Practice/

Sales Closing Date/State Exchange Contract Harvest Price Corn

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Arizona, California & Nevada CBOT December

Corn $3.99/bushel Corn - Organic Practice

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Arizona, California & Nevada CBOT December

Corn

$8.91/bushel Corn

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming

CBOT December

Corn

$3.99/bushel Corn - Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming

CBOT

December

Corn

$8.91/bushel Corn - High Amylose

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska & South Dakota CBOT December

Corn $5.59/bushel Cotton

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas

ICE December

Cotton $0.69/pound

Cotton - Organic Practice

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas

ICE December

Cotton $1.07/pound Cotton

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia

ICE December

Cotton $0.69/pound Cotton - Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Missouri, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia ICE December

Cotton $1.07/pound Grain Sorghum

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Arizona, California & North Carolina CBOT December

Corn $3.79/bushel Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Arizona, California & North Carolina CBOT December

Corn

$8.32/bushel Grain Sorghum

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin CBOT December

Corn $3.79/bushel Grain Sorghum - Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia & Wisconsin CBOT December

Corn $8.32/bushel Peanuts - Runner Type

January 31 Sales Closing Date

Texas CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2043/pound

Peanuts - Spanish Type

January 31 Sales Closing Date

Texas CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2717/pound Peanuts - Runner Type

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Texas CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.1969/pound Peanuts - Spanish Type

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2717/pound Peanuts - Virginia Type

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina & South Carolina CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2146/pound Peanuts - Runner Type

March 15 Sales Closing Date

New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2032/pound Peanuts - Spanish Type

March 15 Sales Closing Date

New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2804/pound Peanuts - Valencia Type

March 15 Sales Closing Date

New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2357/pound Peanuts - Virginia Type

March 15 Sales Closing Date

New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Virginia CBOT/

ICE December

Wheat, Cotton, Soybean Oil & Soybean Meal $0.2357/pound Popcorn

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin CBOT December

Corn $0.1716/pound Popcorn - Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee & Wisconsin CBOT December

Corn $0.2470/pound Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified

February 28 Sales Closing Date

California, Oklahoma & Tennessee CBOT November

Rice $0.124/pound Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified;

Organic Practice

February 28 Sales Closing Date

California, Oklahoma & Tennessee CBOT November

Rice $0.166/pound Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Oklahoma & Tennessee CBOT November

Rice $0.151/pound Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;

Organic Practice

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Oklahoma & Tennessee CBOT November

Rice $0.202/pound Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

February 28 Sales Closing Date

California CBOT November

Rice $0.207/pound Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;

Organic Practice

February 28 Sales Closing Date

California CBOT November

Rice $0.278/pound Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Illinois & Missouri CBOT November

Rice $0.124/pound Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified;

Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Illinois & Missouri CBOT November

Rice $0.166/pound Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Illinois & Missouri CBOT November

Rice $0.151/pound Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types;

Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Illinois & Missouri CBOT November

Rice $0.202/pound Soybeans

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas CBOT November

Soybeans $10.55/bushel Soybeans - Organic Practice

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi & Texas CBOT November

Soybeans $20.74/bushel Soybeans

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin CBOT November

Soybeans $10.55/bushel Soybeans - Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington & Wisconsin CBOT November

Soybeans $20.74/bushel Sunflowers - Oil Type

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming CBOT December

Soybean Oil $0.176/pound Sunflowers - Oil Type; Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming CBOT December

Soybean Oil $0.315/pound Sunflowers - Confectionary Type

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming CBOT December

Soybean Oil $0.236/pound Sunflowers - Confectionary Type; Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas & Wyoming CBOT December

Soybean Oil $0.315/pound

1Harvest Prices are applicable for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).

2Harvest Prices are applicable for Stacked Income Protection (STAX) cotton policies.

Margin Protection

The following 2020 CYmargin harvest pricesare approved for the Margin Protection plan of insurance. Margin harvest prices are used in conjunction with harvest input prices and final county yields to derive the harvest margin. Please see the following web page on RMA's public website for program details:

www.rma.usda.gov/en/Policy-and-Procedure/Insurance-Plans/Margin-Protection-for-Corn-Rice-Soybeans-and-Wheat

Crop/State/Type

Exchange Contract Margin Harvest Price Corn

September 30 Sales Closing Date

All States

CBOT December

Corn $3.99/bushel Rice - Long Grain Type & No Type Specified

February 28 Sales Closing Date

California & Missouri

CBOT

November

Rice

$0.124/pound

Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

February 28 Sales Closing Date

California

CBOT November

Rice $0.207/pound Rice - Medium & Short Grain Types

February 28 Sales Closing Date

Missouri

CBOT November

Rice $0.151/pound Soybeans

September 30 Sales Closing Date

All States

CBOT November

Soybeans $10.55/bushel

DISPOSAL DATE

December 31, 2020