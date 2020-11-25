Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RMA Risk Management Agency : 2021 Crop Year Organic Rice Price Factor, Organic Cotton Price Premium, and Popcorn Price Factors

11/25/2020 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-082

Date

November 25, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ John W. Underwood for 11/25/2020

Subject:

2021 Crop Year Organic Rice Price Factor, Organic Cotton Price Premium, and Popcorn Price Factors

Background

The Risk Management Agency (RMA) derives prices for certain programs by applying factors and premiums to conventional projected and harvest prices established in accordance with the Commodity Exchange Price Provisions (CEPP). The factors and premiums for organic rice, organic cotton, popcorn and organic popcorn are provided below.

Action

Organic Rice Price Factor

The 'CEPP Section II: Rice' document authorizes RMA to derive organic practice rice prices. The following 2021 crop year (CY) organic practice price factor will be applied to the conventional practice rice prices, in accordance with the CEPP, to derive the organic practice rice prices:

  • Organic Practice Rice Price Factor 1.34

Organic Cotton Price Premium

The 'CEPP Section II: Cotton' document authorizes RMA to derive organic practice cotton prices. The following 2021 CY organic practice price premium will be added to the conventional practice cotton prices, in accordance with the CEPP, to derive the organic practice cotton prices:

  • Organic Practice Cotton Price Premium $ 0.36 per pound

Popcorn Price Factors

The Popcorn Revenue Coverage (Pilot) Crop Provisions specify that projected and harvest prices shall be the "price for grain type corn determined in accordance with the [CEPP] multiplied by a factor…". The factor converts the conventional per bushel corn price into a per pound popcorn price. The Special Provisions of Insurance contain similar language for the projected price for Yield Protection. The following conversion factor is applicable for the 2021 CY:

  • Popcorn Conversion Price Factor 0.0430

An organic popcorn factor converts conventional per bushel corn prices into per pound organic popcorn prices. The following conversion factor is applicable for the 2021 CY:

  • Organic Practice Popcorn Conversion Price Factor 0.0619

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 18:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
PU
01:27pPebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- nd Update
DJ
01:27pPebble mine partnership says to appeal decision as part of next steps on project
RE
01:25pPebble mine partnership says dismayed by u.s. army corp of engineers decision to reject permit
RE
01:23pOil rallies past 8-month high on U.S. crude inventory drop, vaccine hopes
RE
01:17pU.S. CDC reports 259,005 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 259,005 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:11pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 12,498,734 as of yesterday vs 12,333,452 in previous report on nov. 24
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
3THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
4DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
5BRP INC. : REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ