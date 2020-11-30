Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RMA Risk Management Agency : Flue Cured and Burley Tobacco Changes for the 2021 Crop Year

11/30/2020 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Special Provisions for flue cured tobacco and burley tobacco for the 2021 crop year will be available by close of business today on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov.

Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.

Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A list of agents can be found on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:54:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAfter Years of Work, Congress Passes ‘Internet of Things' Cybersecurity Bill — And It's Kind of a Big Deal
PU
05:55pRMA RISK MANAGEMENT AGENCY : Flue Cured and Burley Tobacco Changes for the 2021 Crop Year
PU
05:50pUK government will support those affected by Arcadia collapse - business minister
RE
05:45pSTOCKS READY TO RALLY IN '21 BUT OUTGOING TRUMP IS RISK : Pacific Life Fund Advisors
RE
05:35pPNG NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE : Multiplication plots set up in Rigo
PU
05:29pICBA INDEPENDENT COMMUNITY BANKERS OF AMERICA : Statement on Janet Yellen's Treasury Secretary Nomination
PU
05:27pBANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 27 November 2020
PU
05:19pK12 : Stride Identifies a Cyberattack on Its Systems and Network
BU
05:17pFACTBOX : Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic
RE
05:17pUtilities Fall As Flight From Sector Continues -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM, Nikola announce reworked agreement; Nikola shares tumble 25%
3CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name
5NIO LIMITED : The Rise and Fall--and Rise Again--of Chinese EV Startup NIO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ