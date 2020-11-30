RMA Risk Management Agency : Flue Cured and Burley Tobacco Changes for the 2021 Crop Year

The Special Provisions for flue cured tobacco and burley tobacco for the 2021 crop year will be available by close of business today on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov
.
Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.
Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A list of agents can be found on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.
DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021
Disclaimer
RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:54:06 UTC