RMA Risk Management Agency : Hemp Actual Production History (APH) Insurance Program Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

Hemp Actual Production History (APH) Insurance Program Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

11/30/2020 | 04:47pm EST
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-087

Date

November 30, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 11/30/2020

Subject:

Hemp Actual Production History (APH) Insurance Program Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

Background

The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board of Directors approved modifications to the Hemp APH Insurance Program, under section 508(h) of the Federal Crop Insurance Act, on August 20, 2020.

The following changes are applicable for the 2021 and succeeding crop years:

  • Expansion to new states in select counties: Arizona, Arkansas, Nevada, and Texas
  • Expansion to new counties (13) in states with existing coverage: Conejos, CO; La Plata,CO; Moffat, CO; Routt, CO; San Miguel, CO; Kenton, KY; Whitley, KY; Houghton, MI;Granite, MT; San Miguel, NM; Valencia, NM; Scott, TN; Alleghany, VA
  • Allowing broker contracts for hemp grain
  • Adjusting program, reporting, and billing dates to match dates of similar crops by region

Action

The following documents will be available by close of business today on the RMA website atwww.rma.usda.gov.

  • Hemp Crop Provisions (21-1218)
  • Hemp Crop Insurance Standards Handbook (FCIC-20600U)
  • Hemp Loss Adjustment Standards Handbook (FCIC-20600L)

Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.

Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A List of agents can be found on the RMA website atwww.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:46:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
