RMA Risk Management Agency : Hemp Actual Production History (APH) Insurance Program Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years







Date

November 30, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 11/30/2020

Subject:

Hemp Actual Production History (APH) Insurance Program Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

Background

The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board of Directors approved modifications to the Hemp APH Insurance Program, under section 508(h) of the Federal Crop Insurance Act, on August 20, 2020.

The following changes are applicable for the 2021 and succeeding crop years:

Expansion to new states in select counties: Arizona, Arkansas, Nevada, and Texas

Expansion to new counties (13) in states with existing coverage: Conejos, CO; La Plata,CO; Moffat, CO; Routt, CO; San Miguel, CO; Kenton, KY; Whitley, KY; Houghton, MI;Granite, MT; San Miguel, NM; Valencia, NM; Scott, TN; Alleghany, VA

Allowing broker contracts for hemp grain

Adjusting program, reporting, and billing dates to match dates of similar crops by region

Action

The following documents will be available by close of business today on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov .

Hemp Crop Provisions (21-1218)

Hemp Crop Insurance Standards Handbook (FCIC-20600U)

Hemp Loss Adjustment Standards Handbook (FCIC-20600L)

Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.



Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A List of agents can be found on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page .



DISPOSAL DATE:

December 31, 2021