RMA Risk Management Agency : PM 20 090







Date

December 11, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 12/11/2020

Subject:

PM-20-090

Background

The CEPP - Peanuts factors necessary to establish the insured's amount of protection under the peanut program for the 2021 CY are identified below. The factors are applied to the commodity prices for wheat, cotton, soybean oil, and soybean meal during the discovery period of December 15, 2020 to January 14, 2021. These factors apply only to states with a Sales Closing Date (SCD) of January 31, 2021. They are determined in accordance with the Peanut Price Methodology guidelines published and available at https://rma.usda.gov/-/media/RMA/Policies/CEPP/2021/Commodity-Exchange-Price-Provisions---Peanuts-21-CEPP-PT.ashx

Action

The factor values for peanuts in states and counties with a January 31, 2021 SCD as specified in the CEPP - Peanuts document for the 2021 crop year are shown below. The values for the exponent factors for each commodity exchange futures contract are:

Commodity Abbreviation Value Wheat E wh -0.2188 Cotton E ct 0.3070 Soybean Oil E so 0.7304 Soybean Meal E sm -0.1901

The values for the price constant and price weighting factors are:

Variable Abbreviation Value Price Constant C 0.1591 Price Weighting Formula W 0.5237

The values for the type factors are:

Type Abbreviation Value Runner T ru 1.00 Spanish T sp 1.63 Valencia T va 1.16 Virginia T vi 1.16

Additionally, the factor specifications for commodities utilized to determine price volatility are as follows:

Commodity Abbreviation Value Wheat G wh 0.1174 Cotton G ct 0.5927 Soybean Oil G so -0.1090 Soybean Meal G sm 0.1204

The value for the volatility weighting factor is:

Variable Abbreviation Value Volatility Weighting Factor V 1.5976

DISPOSAL DATE:

December 31, 2021