RMA Risk Management Agency : PM 20 090

12/11/2020 | 05:48pm EST
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-090

Date

December 11, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 12/11/2020

Subject:

PM-20-090

Background

The CEPP - Peanuts factors necessary to establish the insured's amount of protection under the peanut program for the 2021 CY are identified below. The factors are applied to the commodity prices for wheat, cotton, soybean oil, and soybean meal during the discovery period of December 15, 2020 to January 14, 2021. These factors apply only to states with a Sales Closing Date (SCD) of January 31, 2021. They are determined in accordance with the Peanut Price Methodology guidelines published and available athttps://rma.usda.gov/-/media/RMA/Policies/CEPP/2021/Commodity-Exchange-Price-Provisions---Peanuts-21-CEPP-PT.ashx

Action

The factor values for peanuts in states and counties with a January 31, 2021 SCD as specified in the CEPP - Peanuts document for the 2021 crop year are shown below. The values for the exponent factors for each commodity exchange futures contract are:

Commodity
Abbreviation
Value
Wheat
Ewh
-0.2188
Cotton
Ect
0.3070
Soybean Oil
Eso
0.7304
Soybean Meal
Esm
-0.1901

The values for the price constant and price weighting factors are:

Variable
Abbreviation
Value
Price Constant
C
0.1591
Price Weighting Formula
W
0.5237

The values for the type factors are:

Type
Abbreviation
Value
Runner
Tru
1.00
Spanish
Tsp
1.63
Valencia
Tva
1.16
Virginia
Tvi
1.16

Additionally, the factor specifications for commodities utilized to determine price volatility are as follows:

Commodity
Abbreviation
Value
Wheat
Gwh
0.1174
Cotton
Gct
0.5927
Soybean Oil
Gso
-0.1090
Soybean Meal
Gsm
0.1204

The value for the volatility weighting factor is:

Variable
Abbreviation
Value
Volatility Weighting Factor
V
1.5976

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 22:48:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
