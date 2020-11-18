RMB Capital : Announces Three New Partners

RMB Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment advisory firm with approximately $8.8 billion in assets under management1 (estimated as of September 30, 2020), announced that it has named Jeanette Gawrisch, Loren Knaster, CFA®, CFP®, and Katherine Lester, CFP®, as new partners. The firm now has 23 partners.

RMB CEO and co-chief investment officer Dick Burridge said that RMB’s partnership model has proven to be crucial in both maintaining the firm’s independence and setting up a path for the firm’s future leadership.

“We believe being independently owned and operated is in the best long-term interests of our clients, our employees, and our business,” said Burridge. “Jeanette, Katherine, and Loren have all put the client at the heart of their work during their many years with us, and having them as partners helps to ensure that we continue to keep the client experience front and center as we grow.”

Gawrisch began working with Burridge and his co-founder, Frederick Paulman, in 1999 as a client associate. She was among the team who joined RMB Capital upon its inception in 2005, and shortly thereafter, she transitioned to a role in back-office operations. After nearly 10 years in operations, Gawrisch moved to the firm’s human resources team and is currently a human resources manager. Gawrisch received her bachelor’s degree in graphic arts from DePaul University.

Knaster joined the firm in 2011. He is a wealth advisor who splits time between RMB’s Denver and Jackson Hole offices, helping to lead the firm’s wealth management teams there. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® and also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. He holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and psychology from Syracuse University, and a master’s degree in conflict resolution from the University of Denver.

Lester joined RMB shortly after its inception in 2005. She is training and development manager for RMB’s wealth management business. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and Spanish from the University of Dayton, and an MBA in change management and health sector management from Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

About RMB Capital

RMB Capital is an independent investment advisory firm. Its businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago, RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; St. Joseph, Mich.; and Washington D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit rmbcapital.com.

1 Total assets under management (“AUM”) presented here differs from regulatory assets under management (“RAUM”) reported on RMB Capital’s Form ADV. AUM reflects net assets under management for private funds and mutual funds managed by RMB Capital, while RAUM reflects gross assets under management. AUM also includes RMB West’s assets under advisement, which are not included in RMB Capital’s RAUM. AUM estimated as of 9/30/20.

