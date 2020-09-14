RMB Capital : Ranked Among Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

RMB Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment advisory firm with approximately $8.7 billion in assets under management1 (estimated as of June 30, 2020), announced that it was once again named by Barron’s magazine as one of the Top 100 RIA Firms in the nation. The magazine’s Sept. 14, 2020, issue featured its fifth annual ranking of registered independent advisory firms as a complement to its annual Top Independent Advisors ranking. This is the fifth consecutive year that RMB has been included in the firm rankings.

“This recognition is a win for our entire team, who has continued to put our clients first during one of the most challenging years in history,” said Dick Burridge, RMB Capital founding partner, CEO, and co-chief investment officer. “The Barron’s annual ranking is responsive to trends and important issues in the industry, and it focuses on the criteria that should matter most to investors. That’s why being included on this list again is so meaningful to us.”

According to Barron’s, firms were ranked to help investors find quality financial guidance based on a number of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets under management, the size and experience of their advisory teams, and the regulatory records of the firms and their advisors. The rankings formula this year added several new metrics, including technology spending, staff diversity and succession planning. The firm rankings expanded to 100 spots in 2020 (from 50 in 2019).

Barron’s introduced its independent firm ranking in 2016, in response to industry trends including investor demands for a fiduciary standard of care, the rigorous and complex regulatory environment, and the increasing need for cutting-edge technology.

About RMB Wealth Management

For high-net-worth individuals and families, RMB Wealth Management provides holistic financial planning services as well as asset allocation recommendations and investment implementation. Its goal is to pilot a personalized financial plan designed with each client’s best interests, unique needs, and long-term objectives in mind.

About RMB Capital

RMB Capital is an independent investment advisory firm. Its businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago, RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; St. Joseph, Mich.; and Washington D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit www.rmbcap.com.

________________________

1 Total assets under management (“AUM”) presented here differs from regulatory assets under management (“RAUM”) reported on RMB Capital’s Form ADV. AUM reflects net assets under management for private funds and mutual funds managed by RMB Capital, while RAUM reflects gross assets under management. AUM also includes RMB West’s assets under advisement, which are not included in RMB Capital’s RAUM. AUM estimated as of 6/30/20.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005820/en/