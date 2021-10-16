RMI COVID-19 Emergency Response Project - P173887

The Program Development Objective of the COVID-19 Response Project in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project consists of two components. Component one is the Emergency COVID-19 Response. This component will provide immediate support to the RMI to prevent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) from arriving...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More