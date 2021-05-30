Log in
RMO DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important June 15, 2021 Deadline Reminder for Romeo Power, Inc. Investors

05/30/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
RADNOR, Pa., May 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo”) (NYSE: RMO; RMO.WT) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG; RMG.U; RMG.WS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Romeo securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

Website:  https://www.ktmc.com/romeo-powerclass-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=romeo
  
Contact:James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
Toll free (844) 887-9500

Romeo is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants concealed that: (1) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four; (2) the future potential risks that the defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo’s business, operations and prospects; (3) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021; (4) Romeo’s supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo’s revenue growth; and (5) Romeo’s supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory.

Romeo investors may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


