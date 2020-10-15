RMO Strengthens Probate Dispute Practice with the Addition of Attorneys Mathew Wrenshall and Lana Halavi

Building upon its successful history of hiring top talent, trust, estate and probate litigation firm RMO LLP announced today that it has added litigators Mathew M. Wrenshall and Lana Halavi to its Los Angeles office.

“In order to meet the growing demands of our clients, we are excited to continue to expand the firm and its services with the addition of Mat and Lana,” said Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn. “Like all our litigators, Lana and Mat have impressive backgrounds and critical experience. Our clients will certainly benefit from what they bring to the firm.”

Prior to joining RMO as Senior Counsel, Wrenshall practiced in the Financial Services Litigation Group with a global law firm based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has extensive experience in both prosecuting and defending claims on behalf of his clients, including litigating fiduciary, partnership and contract disputes. Wrenshall earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law where he won the CALI Award in Evidence and served as the editor of the University of Pittsburgh Journal of Law and Commerce.

A graduate of Pepperdine University's School of Law, Halavi earned her undergraduate degree from University of California, Los Angeles. At Pepperdine, she received the CALI Award for highest grades in negotiation theory and practice, served as the president of the Dispute Resolution Society and earned a Certificate in Dispute Resolution. After law school, Halavi clerked for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in the Hardcore Gang Division and then went on to the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court to work with the Honorable Ernest M. Robles. She served as a mediator for Los Angeles Superior Court before joining the civil litigation department at a boutique law firm in Los Angeles.

In recent months, RMO LLP and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn have been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a ‘Top Litigator’ and by San Diego Magazine in their list of “San Diego Top Lawyers 2020”. Rahn also was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 and has been a top-rated estate and trust litigation attorney by Super Lawyers since 2014.​

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm’s attorneys focus on trust, estate, probate, conservatorship, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Kansas City and Miami. For more information, please visit: https://rmolawyers.com/.

