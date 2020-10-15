Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RMO Strengthens Probate Dispute Practice with the Addition of Attorneys Mathew Wrenshall and Lana Halavi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

Building upon its successful history of hiring top talent, trust, estate and probate litigation firm RMO LLP announced today that it has added litigators Mathew M. Wrenshall and Lana Halavi to its Los Angeles office.

“In order to meet the growing demands of our clients, we are excited to continue to expand the firm and its services with the addition of Mat and Lana,” said Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn. “Like all our litigators, Lana and Mat have impressive backgrounds and critical experience. Our clients will certainly benefit from what they bring to the firm.”

Prior to joining RMO as Senior Counsel, Wrenshall practiced in the Financial Services Litigation Group with a global law firm based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has extensive experience in both prosecuting and defending claims on behalf of his clients, including litigating fiduciary, partnership and contract disputes. Wrenshall earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law where he won the CALI Award in Evidence and served as the editor of the University of Pittsburgh Journal of Law and Commerce.

A graduate of Pepperdine University's School of Law, Halavi earned her undergraduate degree from University of California, Los Angeles. At Pepperdine, she received the CALI Award for highest grades in negotiation theory and practice, served as the president of the Dispute Resolution Society and earned a Certificate in Dispute Resolution. After law school, Halavi clerked for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in the Hardcore Gang Division and then went on to the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court to work with the Honorable Ernest M. Robles. She served as a mediator for Los Angeles Superior Court before joining the civil litigation department at a boutique law firm in Los Angeles.

In recent months, RMO LLP and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn have been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a ‘Top Litigator’ and by San Diego Magazine in their list of “San Diego Top Lawyers 2020”. Rahn also was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 and has been a top-rated estate and trust litigation attorney by Super Lawyers since 2014.​

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm’s attorneys focus on trust, estate, probate, conservatorship, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Kansas City and Miami. For more information, please visit: https://rmolawyers.com/.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pFRONTRUNNERHC : Announces Appointment of New Vice President of Business Development
PR
02:02pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pVertex Shares Plunge After Biotech Drops Closely Watched Drug Prospect
DJ
02:01pEARTH LIFE SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:01pAFRICA ENERGY : Announces Shareholder Approval and Update on Pending Transactions
AQ
02:01pAFRICA ENERGY : Announces Shareholder Approval and Update on Pending Transactions
AQ
02:01pDONEGAL GROUP INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Vasta Platform, Ltd. (VSTA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pISOUTSOURCE : Appoints Technology Leader Robert Lilleness to Board of Directors
BU
02:01pBLINK CHARGING : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of the Important October 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - BLNK
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
3World stocks drop on virus, stimulus angst; U.S. dollar shines
4ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group