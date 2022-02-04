Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RMR Industrials : ROCKY MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIALS ENGAGES CIVIL ENGINEERING DESIGN FIRMS FOR PHASE 2 OF ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAIL PARK CONSTRUCTION PROJECT - Form 8-K

02/04/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCKY MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIALS ENGAGES CIVIL ENGINEERING DESIGN FIRMS FOR PHASE 2 OF ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAIL PARK CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Denver, Colorado (February 4th, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Industrials, Inc. (RMI), Colorado's nextgeneration infrastructure company, announces the engagement of Matrix Design and Plummer & Associates to provide civil engineering and design services in the construction of RMI's Phase 2, 470-acre heavy industrial rail platform.

"The RMI team is pleased to work with such highly regarded and respected Denver engineering and design firms to help deliver our vision for a transformative rail served industrial park," said Brian Fallin, CEO of RMI, "Both Matrix and Plummer bring extensive expertise, acumen and experience to our growing team of valued colleagues."

Phase 1 of the Rocky Mountain Rail Park's 620-acre footprint is currently under construction on its south parcel, with plans to begin Phase 2 construction in Q2 2022 on the rail-served 470-acre north property. This phase will provide large, pad ready land parcels with approved heavy industrial zoning and access to high-capacity mainline rail service to the Denver Metro market. RMI's Rocky Mountain Rail Park will include both manifest and unit-train rail capabilities providing exceptional flexibility for regional rail users.

Both rail and non-rail served lots are currently available for lease or purchase throughout construction in 2022.

About RMI

Rocky Mountain Industrials, Inc. is a materials distribution and infrastructure organization strategically positioned to serve the Rocky Mountain Region.

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "initial," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "proposed," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, RMI's strategic position and prospects and legislative developments. These statements involve several known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of RMI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although RMI may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws

Disclaimer

RMR Industrials Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 22:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pCDB President's Inaugural Visit to Belize
PU
05:58pIAMGOLD : Files Technical Report for the Rosebel Gold Mine
PU
05:58pTHREAT SPOTLIGHT : WhisperGate Wiper Wreaks Havoc in Ukraine
PU
05:57pSpecial Report-Inside J&J's secret plan to cap litigation payouts to cancer victims
RE
05:54pNuo Therapeutics Responds to Mini-Tender Offer
GL
05:54pNuo Therapeutics Responds to Mini-Tender Offer
GL
05:50pPeloton Interactive Shares Rise 36% After WSJ Report on Amazon Interest
DJ
05:49pUS backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight
AQ
05:48pPrime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre
PU
05:48pMACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : How to Protect Yourself from a Carjacking
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
3The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
4Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny ..
5Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HOT NEWS