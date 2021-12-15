Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RMR Industrials : ROCKY MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIALS REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS - Form 8-K

12/15/2021 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCKY MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIALS REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS

RMI STRATEGICALLY POSITIONED TO CAPITALIZE ON INFRASTRUCTURE SURGE

Denver, Colorado (December 15, 2021) - Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc. (RMI), Colorado's next generation infrastructure company, reported record earnings for its fiscal 2nd quarter ended September 30, 2021. RMI reported net income of $3,003,891 for the quarter.

"The RMI team is well positioned to support Colorado's infrastructure improvement and expansion over the next decade," said Brian Fallin, CEO of RMI, "Our core, fortress assets are well situated in Colorado's high-growth corridors to facilitate infrastructure expansion."

The Rocky Mountain Rail Park's 620-acre footprint is under construction, which provides mainline rail access to service the heavy industrial market in eastern Denver Metro. RMI is bridging the current construction aggregate supply deficit in Colorado and surrounding markets.

Colorado is estimated to receive $3.7 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years.1 RMI is positioned to benefit from the surge in infrastructure spending in the Region through its strategic materials and rail assets.

About RMI

Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc. is a materials infrastructure and distribution organization strategically positioned to serve the Rocky Mountain Region.

Disclaimer

RMR Industrials Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:08pNextPoint Financial Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
05:08pVISA INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pNote 2 - management plans
AQ
05:08pOtter Tail Corporation Appoints Dr. Michael LeBeau to Board of Directors
BU
05:07pVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pUSD Partners and US Development Group Issue Operational Update and Launch of New Website
BU
05:07pNew Zealand central bank names three new assistant governors
RE
05:06pCognetivity Neurosciences Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05:06pSponsorsOne Provides Update on Private Placement and Debt Settlements
AQ
05:06pKraft Heinz Cements Climate Ambition, Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals three rate hikes for 2022 as inflation fight begins
2The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
3BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
4U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
5Analyst recommendations: Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Ra..

HOT NEWS