RMT National Union of Rail Maritime and Transpo : on Trump Turnberry workforce

11/08/2020 | 08:06am EST

Now that Trump has lost his job as US President RMT says he should concentrate on stopping the attacks on his Turnberry workforce.

TRUMP TURNBERRY UNION RMT said today that‎ now that Donald Trump has lost his job as US President he should turn his attention to stopping the attacks on his Turnberry workforce who face a barrage of threats to jobs and working conditions off the back of the COVID pandemic.

The union is also demanding that those Trump Turnberry staff who have already been made redundant be reinstated.

General Secretary Mick Cash said;

'Now that Donald Trump has been rejected by the voters and has lost his job as the President of the USA it will give him time to concentrate on stopping the attacks on his Turnberry workforce‎ who have been put through the ringer over the past few months. All threats to jobs and working conditions should be lifted and redundant staff should be reinstated.

'RMT has seen reports today that Turnberry is booked solid through Christmas ‎and right into January. That blows apart any argument for slashing staffing levels, pay and other benefits. RMT will continue to fight and campaign for workplace justice for the Trump Turnberry workforce.'

Ends

Disclaimer

RMT - National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers published this content on 08 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 13:05:01 UTC
