RMT National Union of Rail Maritime and Transpo : responds to new report on skills crisis facing the rail industry

11/23/2020 | 03:17am EST
RAIL UNION RMT responds to City & Guilds and the National Skills Academy for Rail (NSAR) report published today which paints a stark picture for the future of the rail workforce, with skills shortages set to escalate significantly in the sector over the next five years.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said;

'This report shows we are now seeing the consequences of a policy which in recent decades has seen railway engineering such as track and signal construction and train building and train maintenance being fragmented and outsourced to a patchwork of competing interests who operate in their short-term interests rather than the long terms needs of the industry.

'To allow skills to be created, retained and also seamlessly transferred around the railway we need a return to a unified and integrated approach to railway itself and the stable, secure and attractive career path that would create.

'This report should also serve as another good reason for the government to abandon its plans to abolish Trade Union learning which has done so much to help promote rail skills.'

Ends.

Disclaimer

RMT - National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:16:07 UTC
