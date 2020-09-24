RO Membrane Market | COVID-19 Recovery and Growth Opportunities | Technavio

The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market is expected to grow by USD 4.32 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 10%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market: Advantages of RO membranes in water treatment to drive growth

RO membranes can operate at room temperature and provide a high degree of automation for water treatment. Also, they are eco-friendly, cost-effective, consume less energy, and exhibit selective permeability capabilities. These benefits have increased the use of RO membranes in various end-user industries for applications such as water and wastewater treatment. This is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the global reverse osmosis membrane market.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for potable water will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market: Increasing Demand for Potable Water

The growing construction activities, industrialization, and rapid urbanization have created a need for efficient water management systems worldwide. Besides, many available water resources in nature are not safe to drink as they contain contaminants such as factory waste, pollutants, and several microorganisms. The growing scarcity of safe and potable drinking water has increased the demand for water purification. RO membranes have been widely used in the treatment of water for many years. Therefore, the rising demand for potable water is expected to foster the growth of the global reverse osmosis membrane market during the forecast period.

“Rapid growth of desalination systems and rising health and safety concerns and stringent environmental regulations will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market by Application (Desalination, Purification, and Others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing launch of new variants of RO membranes by vendors in the region.

