ROBINHOOD MARKETS SAYS WE DON'T THINK PAYMENT FOR ORDER FLOW WILL BE BANNED

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
ROBINHOOD MARKETS SAYS WE DON'T THINK PAYMENT FOR ORDER FLOW WILL BE BANNED
08/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ROBINHOOD MARKETS SAYS WE DON'T THINK PAYMENT FOR ORDER FLOW WILL BE BANNED
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51p
Brazil deputy speaker says tax reform unlikely to pass
RE
05:50p
Wall Street slides after Fed minutes show split over taper
RE
05:46p
Huawei cfo's extradition hearings in canada end, date for decision to be set on oct. 21
RE
05:38p
U.s. cdc says delivered 419,612,925 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 18 vs 417,477,975 doses delivered as of aug 17
RE
05:38p
Robinhood says does not think payment for order flow would be "a terribly difficult revenue stream to replace"
RE
05:37p
U.s. cdc says administered 358,599,835 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 18 vs 357,894,995 doses administered as of aug 17
RE
05:37p
U.s. cdc reports total deaths of 621,344 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 620,493 in previous report on aug 17
RE
05:37p
Communications Services Down On Fed Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36p
U.s. cdc says 199,325,940 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 18 vs 198,929,642 individuals as of aug 17
RE
05:36p
Robinhood markets says we don't think payment for order flow will be banned
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
: Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2
Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3
China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4
VARTA AG
: VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5
Minutes highlight a Fed split over labor market, bond-buying taper
More news
HOT NEWS
CME GROUP INC.
-3.80%
CME : REFILE-Exchange operator CME makes $16 bln takeover bid for rival Cboe - FT
VIRPAX PHARMACEUTICA.
+49.19%
Certain Common Stock of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 18-AUG-2021.
LOWE'S COMPANIES, IN.
+9.59%
Lowe's Logs 2Q Profit Growth; Sales Growth Flattens
MEDMEN ENTERPRISES I.
+20.90%
Tilray buys convertible debt of pot producer MedMen, eyes U.S. market
ALCON INC.
+13.51%
Alcon AG Up Over 11%, on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
H. LUNDBECK A/S
-6.94%
H Lundbeck A/S : Drugmaker Lundbeck lowers sales outlook as generic competition bites
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave