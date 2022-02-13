Log in
ROC questions timing of Valieva's doping test

02/13/2022 | 12:55pm EST
The world's top anti-doping authority will investigate the entourage of 15-year-old Valieva, the skater having tested positive for a banned drug plunging her into a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Her urine sample, showing presence of Trimetazidine, was collected on Dec. 25 last year. But the results were only reported to official bodies on Tuesday (February 8), the day after her dazzling performance in the Capital Indoor stadium to the stirring sound of Maurice Ravel's "Bolero".

An automatic provisional suspension, imposed after any positive test, was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday (February 9). But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have filed appeals to CAS to reinstate it, sport's highest court said.

Valieva, whoes Olympic future will be decided after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing that started at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time (1230 GMT), effortlessly completed a clean run-through of her short programme in practice on Sunday (February 13).


© Reuters 2022
