Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROHM Expands Miniature PICOLED™ Lineup with Power-Saving Infrared LED for VR/MR/AR Applications

01/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM recently introduced the new CSL1501RW ultra-compact side-emitting (side view) infrared LED. The device is ideal for head-mounted displays, industrial headsets and VR/MR/AR (xR, virtual reality) gaming systems.

In recent years, VR/MR/AR technology, which has emerged following the continuing advancement of IoT, is being increasingly adopted in headsets and head-mounted displays in a variety of gaming systems. The ability to simulate 3D space and project data in the real world has also expanded the market for VR/MR/AR applications in the industrial sector.

In parallel, increasing application functionality has led to the use of infrared LEDs for eye tracking, together with accelerometers commonly installed for detecting body movement.

In response, ROHM now offers a new ultra-miniature, side-firing, infrared LED optimized for today's needs – expanding its market-proven PICOLED series of ultra-compact chip LEDs, ideal for compact mobile devices and wearables.

The CSL1501RW delivers a peak wavelength of 860nm in an industry-small (1.0 x 0.55mm, t=0.5mm) side-view design that emits light parallel to the mounting surface, providing exceptional design flexibility. In addition, ROHM leverages its strengths in element manufacturing to improve luminous efficiency and reduce power consumption by more than 20%. The device serves as a light source for eye tracking in VR/MR/AR applications that require greater performance.

Availability: November 2020 (samples); March 2021 (mass production)

Attachments 


Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pC-BOND SYSTEMS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pKEARNY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:18pBOEING : South Carolina Racial Justice Network Awards Boeing the Martin Luther King Jr. Corporate Award
PU
05:18pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Building Gas Supply in Western Australia
PU
05:18pGLADSTONE INVESTMENT : Bassett Creek Services Expands Executive Team and Creates New Role to Facilitate Growth Initiatives
PR
05:17pENTERPRISE BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pBONTERRA ENERGY CORP. : Reiterates Recommendation for Shareholders to Reject the Hostile Bid by Taking No Action
AQ
05:17pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pOYSTER ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pUN SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH AGENCY WELCOMES USA INTENTION TO REINSTATE FUNDING : millions of women and girls will benefit
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ