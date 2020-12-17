Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROHM Introduces New EMARMOUR(TM) Two-Channel, High-Speed Op Amp

12/17/2020 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced the availability of a two-channel, high-speed, ground sense CMOS operational amplifier (op amp), BD77502FVM, optimized for consumer and industrial equipment requiring high-speed sensing – such as industrial measurement and control systems.

The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in recent years has led to a significant increase in the number of electronic components used for advanced control in a variety of applications. This trend towards greater electronics density is leading to noisier environments, making it extremely difficult to implement designs with electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). Op amps play a critical point role because they quickly amplify small signals (from sensors) in many detection systems that provide safety. In addition, printed circuit board design can be problematic for conventional op amps that are susceptible to oscillation due to capacitive loads (i.e., from wiring).

To mitigate noise issues common with conventional op amps, ROHM has developed the EMARMOURTM series featuring superior noise-tolerant op amps. The first groundbreaking member of the EMARMOUR family was the BD77501G single-channel, high-speed CMOS op amp that leveraged the original Nano CapTM technology to prevent oscillation caused by load capacitance. This product has been well received by engineers in a variety of fields and regions, and this two-channel version was developed to meet increasing market demands.

The newest BD77502FVM integrates two op amp devices that prevent oscillation (i.e., due to wiring) while providing high-speed amplification with slew rates up to 10V/µs and breakthrough immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI). The output voltage across the entire noise frequency band is limited to under ±20mV, which is 10x lower than a conventional op amp. High-speed signal amplification is now achievable without being affected by external noise or load capacitance when used in devices that output small signals, such as sensors, thus improving reliability while simplifying circuit designs.

Application Examples

  • Facility management equipment, such as abnormal current and gas detectors
  • Motors requiring high-speed control (signal transmission)
  • Inverter control equipment
  • Pre-drive buffers for driving transistors
  • Other industrial and consumer applications requiring high-speed signal transmission and amplification without worrying about load capacitance

Please see the product table for the EMARMOURTM CMOS op amp lineup.

Availability: In mass production

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. Our strengths in the analog and power markets allow us to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices, as well as driver ICs that maximize their performance. Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: www.rohm.com

Attachments 


Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pExela Technologies Secures Term Loan of $145 Million
GL
05:03pMICROSOFT : commits more than $110M in additional support for nonprofits, workers and schools in Washington state
PU
05:03pPIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Estimated Monthly Distributions for PIMCO Canada Exchange Traded Series
GL
05:03pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares Distribution for December 2020
BU
05:02pCargill closes part of Canadian beef plant after coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:02pCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES : provides business update related to COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
05:01pEXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pWILDBRAIN : Shareholders Approve All Matters at Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
05:01pENGHOUSE : Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results and Announces Special Dividend
AQ
05:01pMEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION : Announces Board Retirement and Appointment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ