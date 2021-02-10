Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROHM's New 5th Generation P-Channel MOSFETs Deliver Class-Leading Low ON Resistance

02/10/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced a 24-model lineup of 24V input, -40V / -60V withstand voltage P-channel MOSFETs available in both single (RqxxxxxAT / RdxxxxxAT / RsxxxxxAT / RFxxxxxAT) and dual configurations (UTxxx5/QHxxx5/SHxxx5). These new devices are ideal for industrial and consumer applications, such as factory automation, robotics, and air conditioning systems.

In recent years, as demand for higher efficiency and power density drives adoption of higher input voltages in industrial and consumer applications, MOSFETs are expected to provide not only low ON resistance, but high withstand voltages as well. Two types of MOSFETs exist: N-channel and P-channel. Although N-channel types generally feature higher efficiency when used in the high side, a gate voltage higher than the input voltage is needed, complicating circuit configuration. On the other hand, P-channel MOSFETs can be driven with a gate voltage lower than the input voltage, simplifying circuit configuration considerably, while reducing design load.

Against this backdrop, ROHM developed low ON resistance -40V / -60V P-channel MOSFETs compatible with 24V input, utilizing an advanced 5th generation refined process. Based on ROHM’s market-proven P-channel MOSFET structure, these new products leverage refined process technology to achieve the lowest ON resistance per unit area in their class. For the new -40V products, this translates to 62% lower ON resistance than conventional products, and 52% lower ON resistance for the new -60V products.


At the same time, quality is improved by optimizing the device structure and adopting a new design that mitigates electric field concentration. As a result, both high reliability and low ON resistance (which are typically in a trade-off relationship) are achieved. These solutions contribute to stable long-term operation in industrial equipment demanding exceptional quality.

ROHM continues to develop a variety of packages for a wide range of applications, including products optimized for the automotive sector. In addition to these 5th generation P-channel MOSFETs, to strengthen ROHM’s lineup for 5G base stations and data center servers, where demand is growing, the company is developing higher efficiency N-channel MOSFETs. These products contribute to reducing application design load while increasing efficiency and reliability.

Availability: In mass production

Application Examples

  • Power management switches and fan motors for industrial equipment, such as factory automation, robotics, and air conditioning systems
  • Power management switches and fan motors for large-scale consumer equipment

Attachments 


Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aA MARK PRECIOUS METALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:13aXPO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:13aSEADRILL LIMITED (SDRL) : Filing of Chapter 11 Cases for Seadrill
AQ
11:13aAcadian Timber Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
GL
11:13aThunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Announces Closing of $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GL
11:13aTREEHOUSE FOODS : Comments on JANA Partners 13D Filing and Nomination of Director Candidates
PR
11:13aAris Gold Announces Graduation to TSX
GL
11:12aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:12aAppTech Corp. Engages Chatsworth Securities LLC as the Company's Strategic Advisor
GL
11:11aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Q4 2020 Earnings Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ