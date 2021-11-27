Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROLLINS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rollins, Inc. on Behalf of Rollins Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/27/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rollins, Inc. (“Rollins” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROL) on behalf of Rollins stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Rollins has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rollins shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY CANON DEALS 2021 : Best Canon EOS Rebel T7, T7i, T6 & T6i Savings Found by Deal Tomato
BU
06:11aAPPLE WATCH SERIES 7 BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2021) : 41mm & 45mm Apple Watch 7 Sales Highlighted by Deal Tomato
BU
06:10aLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : What You Need to Know About Serving Cocktails On Tap
PU
06:06aGold Fields Ghana Tarkwa Mine Wins 2020 Mining Company of the Year
AQ
06:06aBREVILLE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Toaster Oven, Espresso Machine & More Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:01aMedia experts agree action is needed, but urge caution on how streaming is regulated
AQ
06:01aDESKTOP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Desktop Metal, Inc. on Behalf of Desktop Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
06:01aCOLOGNE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021 : Dior & More Savings Collated by Spending Lab
BU
05:58aMacao detains Suncity boss on China gambling charge
AQ
05:56aBEST BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY ESPRESSO MACHINE DEALS (2021) : Best Nespresso, Jura, Saeco & De'Longhi Sales Compiled by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
3Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
4Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
5India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence

HOT NEWS