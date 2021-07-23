ROOCOIN ($ROO), the Charity Oriented Token with CEO and Founder Ashley Ward, Announces 12 Part Series on New to The Street with Multiple Syndicated Television Network Broadcasts Monthly

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New to The Street” business TV show announces 12 part series on RooCoin ( $ROO ), broadcasted on multiple networks each month.



First, interview airs this Sunday, July 25, 2021 on Newsmax TV, time slot 10:00-11:00 AM ET. The second airing can be seen on Fox Business Network, Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT.

Jane King, the TV show’s host, interviews Mr. Ashley Ward, Founder of RooCoin. Talking together about the fundamental on-goings at $ROO, “New to The Street” viewers, over the 12 TV interviews, will become very familiar with the Company and it “Charity Oriented Token.” Mr. Ashley talks about the upcoming launch of the RooCoin’s exchange, and “WHY” RooCoin is a charity-oriented token and “HOW” its supports community efforts and causes across the Earth.

"I’m excited to work with the highly professional experts at ‘New to The Street’, while they begin to market our crypto currency Company, RooCoin, on their national media network inclusive of Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and other syndicate media networks. RooCoin’s business strategy looks to change the direction of crypto philanthropy, making easier, transparent and ethical. I welcome this opportunity to share this vision to New to The Street viewers, and look forward to working with their extensive media teams to get the vision of RooCoin out into the market place and end-users, alike," states Mr. Ashley Ward, Founder of RooCoin.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, “we anticipate that the interviews about RooCoin ($ ROO ) throughout the 12-part series will provide our syndicated television audience an in-depth understanding of their profound and successful business crypto model. Their extensive experiences and understandings of the ever growing global market place and the need for a charitable token which supports social programs worldwide will provide our TV audience that information. I’m excited in having Ashley explain RooCoin on our syndicated networks.”

Tune-in this Sunday, July 23, 2021, at 10-11 AM ET, for the first interview on New to The Street with Mr. Ashley Ward, Founder of RooCoin with TV host Jane King on Newsmax TV. A subsequent broadcast of the interview can be viewed on the Fox Business Network on July 26, 2021 at 10:30 PT

New to The Street invites viewers to tune-in for MORE informative dialogue with Mr. Ashley Ward about RooCoin on future televised syndicated airings on Bloomberg, Fox Business Network , and Newsmax TV ; programming dates and times T.B.A (To Be Announced).

About Cryptocurrency RooCoin ($ROO):

RooCoin ( $ROO ) is a ‘charity-oriented’ token that's helping to support community causes across the world. It will change the direction of crypto philanthropy; it will become more transparent and ‘ethical’. RooCoin builds an entire eco-system, not only to give RooCoin longevity but to continue its community work for many years to come. $ROO Products include Cross-chain Decentralised Exchange, Wallet Application,NFT Marketplace, Social Network Platform and Community Charity Voting Application. RooCoin is introducing ROO, a new cryptocurrency (BEP-20 Token) and smart contract ecosystem, and wants to inspire individuals to embrace change, realize their potential, to support, develop and influence each other which will create positive ‘community-based’ decision making. Initially, all token transactions will incur a 1% transaction fee which is automatically sent to a safe charity wallet. Once RooCoin’s platforms are live, the 1% transaction fee on trading RooCoin will be switched off forever! Charity funds will then continue to be generated by taxing the transaction fees from RooCoin’s broad product range – https://roocoin.com

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com



And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

