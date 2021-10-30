Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Vipshop Holdings Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – VIPS

10/30/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Vipshop securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Vipshop class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2178.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Vipshop shares during the Class Period while in possession of material non-public information about Archegos Capital Management (at the time a family office with $10 billion under management) and its need to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, the defendants in the case, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, avoided billions in losses combined.

To join the Vipshop class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2178.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pPress Release on the Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30,2021
PU
02:45pInternational opposition mounts over proposed U.S. EV tax credit
RE
02:43pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EAR
GL
02:40pPower line campaign is most expensive in Maine history
AQ
02:27pU.S., EU agree to resolve Trump-era steel, aluminum tariffs, sources say
RE
02:21pDeere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote
RE
02:16pROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Vipshop Holdings Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – VIPS
GL
02:08pU.S., EU end tariff war over steel, aluminum, focus on Chinese overcapacity
RE
02:08pU.s. trade representative tai says agreement will ensure long-term viability of u.s. and european steel and aluminum industries
RE
02:08pUstr tai says u.s.-eu agreement toughens enforcement mechanism to prevent leakage of chinese and other 'unfairly traded' steel and aluminum into u.s. market
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
3China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report

HOT NEWS