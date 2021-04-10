Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action - IQDAX, IQDNX

04/10/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of shares of the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (NASDAQ: IQDAX) (NASDAQ: IQDNX) between December 21, 2018 through February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Diversified Alpha Fund securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:  To join the Diversified Alpha Fund class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2045.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.  In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. 

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate net asset value ("NAV") correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Diversified Alpha Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Diversified Alpha Fund class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2045.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. 

No Class Has Been Certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-globally-recognized-law-firm-encourages-infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-april-27-deadline-in-securities-class-action--iqdax-iqdnx-301266139.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aVoluntary Recall of Hostess® SnoBalls® Due to Undeclared Allergen
BU
10:31aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action - IQDAX, IQDNX
PR
10:24aMANCHESTER UNITED  : Dallas double sees 10-man Leeds fell Manchester City
AQ
10:08aMANCHESTER UNITED  : Man City stunned by 2-1 loss to Leeds in Premier League
AQ
10:00aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages XL Fleet Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – XL
GL
09:24aSOS SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against SOS Limited
GL
09:23aF-star Therapeutics Shows Differentiation of FS222 in 2021 AACR Poster
GL
09:09aDEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ebix, Inc.
GL
09:01aGLYCOMIMETICS  : Positive Findings From Phase 1b Trial of GlycoMimetics' GMI-1359 To Be Presented at AACR 2021 Meeting
BU
09:01aGLYCOMIMETICS  : to Present at AACR 2021 Meeting on Positive Therapeutic Effects of GMI-1757 in a Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Model
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ