Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 27 Deadline in Securities Class Action – UAVS

04/10/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AgEagle securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the AgEagle class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2037.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public’s understanding about a partnership with Amazon, defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about AgEagle’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the AgEagle class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2037.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pBrisbane 8th Grader, Joshua Wood, Takes Home the Grand Prize in Lions Clubs International Peace Essay Contest
GL
02:00p24 children from around the world named as finalists in lions clubs international's peace poster contest
GL
02:00pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 3 Deadline – OTRK
GL
01:31pPMV Pharma Presents Late-Breaking Preclinical Data on Lead Product Candidate PC14586 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021
GL
01:31pOncocyte Presents New Data at 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting Demonstrating Potential for Pan-Cancer Utility of DetermaIO™
GL
01:30pKorean battery firms set to announce deal to resolve U.S. trade dispute - sources
RE
01:30pZentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Promising Initial Data Presented in a Late-Breaking Session at AACR on ZN-c3, its WEE1 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
GL
01:21pCORRECTION - With New SVP of Sales, Ushur Adds Sixth Senior Leader in Six Months
GL
01:09pBMW  : Maximilian Günther ninth in Rome – race debut for the new FIA Formula E Safety Car.
PU
01:00pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LDOS
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
2EXPERT VIEW: China's Alibaba hit with record $2.75 billion antitrust fine
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU proposes six-month tariff freeze with United States - Der Spiegel
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : ANALYSIS: Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labour movement
5S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ