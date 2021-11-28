Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Encourages BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BMRN

11/28/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BioMarin securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the BioMarin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2185.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (2) BMN 307’s safety profile made it likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (3) accordingly, BioMarin had overstated BMN 307’s clinical and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the BioMarin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2185.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:07aCyber Monday iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max Deals 2021 Listed by Save Bubble
BU
11:01aROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Encourages BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BMRN
GL
11:01aIPHONE SE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2021) : Best Unlocked & Carrier-Locked iPhone Sales Identified by Deal Tomato
BU
11:00aGunmen kill four at pipeline works in Nigeria's oil-rich Delta
RE
10:50aKAJIMA : Integrated Report 2021
PU
10:50aNIKKO : Annual Report 2021
PU
10:47aSome 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't
RE
10:46aGARMIN CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2021) : Smartwatch, Fitness Tracker, GPS Navigation System & More Sales Rated by Deal Tomato
BU
10:32aCYBER MONDAY TV DEALS 2021 : Top Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL & More TV Sales Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
10:31aCYBER MONDAY IPHONE 12 PRO & 12 PRO MAX DEALS 2021 : Revealed by Saver Trends
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Germany confirms suspected Omicron case, bringing total to three
2COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
3Dutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers fro..
4With new Omicron case detected, UK awaits COVID booster advice
5Dutch find 13 Omicron cases among S.Africa travellers

HOT NEWS