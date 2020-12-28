Log in
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BABA

12/28/2020 | 10:06am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) resulting from allegations that Alibaba may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 23, 2020, Chinese regulators announced that it had launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, acting on reports that Alibaba was pressuring merchants who sell goods on its platform to commit to not selling their goods on Alibaba’s competitors’ platforms.

On this news, Alibaba’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $34.18 per ADS, or over 13.3%, to close at $222 per ADS on December 24, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Alibaba shareholders. If you purchased securities of Alibaba please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1979.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


