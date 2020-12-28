ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BABA
12/28/2020 | 10:06am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) resulting from allegations that Alibaba may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On December 23, 2020, Chinese regulators announced that it had launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, acting on reports that Alibaba was pressuring merchants who sell goods on its platform to commit to not selling their goods on Alibaba’s competitors’ platforms.
On this news, Alibaba’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $34.18 per ADS, or over 13.3%, to close at $222 per ADS on December 24, 2020.
