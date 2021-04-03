Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action – AQST

04/03/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aquestive securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Aquestive class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2047.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data included in the Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters (“Libervant”) New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; (2) the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA’s approval prospects; (3) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Aquestive class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2047.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 161.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines-CDC
RE
01:48pTESLA  : files a petition against U.S. labor board order
RE
01:48pTHE LATEST : Texas to get 2.5M doses of vaccine next week
AQ
01:39pWKHS EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Workhorse Group Inc.
PR
01:35pALSTOM  : Wire theft in Mexico triggers at least 70 layoffs at Quebec factory, more possible
AQ
01:33pFACEBOOK  : Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users
RE
01:29pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
RE
01:21pEBIX  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ebix, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EBIX
PR
01:04p'Running to save my life' - Mozambique attack survivors tell of horror
RE
01:00pROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – EH
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
2The Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
3AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns
4HENNES & MAURITZ AB : HENNES & MAURITZ : Chinese authorities tell H&M to change the 'problematic map'
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : POWER PLAY: India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ