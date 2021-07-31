Log in
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Deadline in Securities Class Action - CCIV

07/31/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Churchill Capital securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Churchill Capital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2083.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel.  The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:  According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Atieva, Inc. d/b/a Lucid Motors' ("Lucid") inability to produce cars in the first half of 2021; (2) Lucid's actual timeframe to produce cars; and (3) that as a result, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Churchill Capital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2083.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-churchill-capital-corp-iv-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-deadline-in-securities-class-action--cciv-301345494.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


