Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Decision Diagnostics Corp. Investors with Losses In Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – DECN

02/14/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC: DECN) between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 16, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Decision Diagnostics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Decision Diagnostics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2009.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (2) Decision Diagnostics could not meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (3) accordingly, defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which Decision Diagnostics could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (4) all of the foregoing subjected defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Decision Diagnostics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2009.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:34aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Love and Games Escapade @ Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
PR
05:31aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United damages title hopes with 1-1 draw at West Brom
AQ
05:31aIMAX : Soars To Record-Breaking Chinese New Year Opening Weekend With $25 Million, Up 45% From Previous Best
PR
05:15aBitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally
RE
05:11aYouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers
RE
05:10aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Decision Diagnostics Corp. Investors with Losses In Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – DECN
GL
05:08aYouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers
RE
04:53aENTERGY : Texas Winter Storm Alert — 2/13/21 @ 6 p.m.
PU
04:17aCARASENT ASA : Presentation of Q4 Results
AQ
04:08aSONY : Sequel to animated film "Demon Slayer" will be aired on TV in 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
2LANXESS AG : LANXESS : buys U.S.-based Emerald for enterprise value of $1.08 bln
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate not ready this year, CEO says
4YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers
5Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ