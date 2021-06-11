Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Provention Bio, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – PRVB

06/11/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Provention Bio securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Provention Bio class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2101.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the teplizumab Biologics License Application (“BLA”) was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval; (2) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support Provention Bio had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) Provention Bio had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA’s approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Provention Bio class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2101.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCASELLA WASTE  : CDL Training Program Provides Debt-Free Career Paths
PU
05:58pAscendis Pharma A/S Announces Extension of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Review Period for TransCon™ hGH (Lonapegsomatropin) for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency
GL
05:56pEU leaders to threaten UK's Johnson with trade war over Northern Ireland - The Times
RE
05:56pMEDIA ADVISORY :  Ontarians virtually “Pack the Galleries” to protect democracy
GL
05:55pPRGX GLOBAL  : Find Future Cost Savings through a Facilities Management Contract Audit
PU
05:55pAxion Completes the Initial Tranche of $8 Million Under the Investment Agreement
NE
05:53pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Provention Bio, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – PRVB
GL
05:50pAion Therapeutic Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
05:49pNexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)
GL
05:47pKAHOOT  : in the news roundup, June 11
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
2China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Cainiao and Hainan Government Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop..
4Oil hits multi-year highs in third weekly gain on demand recovery
5Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe

HOT NEWS